Company objected to viaduct, saying it would block view of Rochester

In 1930, 12th Street Southeast was a rural road. Looking west, the Reid Murdoch canning plant and its water tower that looked like an ear of corn, was visible for miles. Contributed.

In 1930, the Minnesota Highway Department began construction of a bypass around downtown Rochester using South 12th Street. Included was a new South Broadway extension that would turn east at 12th, then south on Third Avenue Southeast, continuing on to Stewartville.

This design included a viaduct to be built over the Chicago Great Western right-of-way to aid the flow of traffic.

Before the grading and paving of "the beltline" could begin in 1931, the Reid Murdoch canning plant needed to relinquish a 90-foot wide parcel of land for the project.

The company refused, stating that the viaduct would block the view of Rochester.

US Highway 14 follows 12th Street Southeast today. Looking west, the landscape has changed with housing and businessess lining the street, but ear-of-corn water tower remains. Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

The state immediately stopped work on the beltline and instead began grading for a new roadbed on the west side of the canning plant and county fairgrounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

A year later, work resumed on the project and its completion, minus one viaduct, was celebrated in October of 1932.

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.