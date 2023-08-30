Construction: A spectator sport in 1950s Rochester

It might be an overstatement to say that the people of Rochester were starved for entertainment in 1950.

But how else to explain the placing of a grandstand at a Mayo Clinic construction site? The bleachers were there to allow people to watch a hole being dug.

Officially, the bleachers were put there partly as a rest area for Mayo patients and visitors. A peaceful green space at the site had been removed to make room for construction of the new Mayo diagnostic building, as it was then being called.

“The covered platform not only serves as a substitute for the park, it also allows interested spectators a place to view the construction work without blocking traffic around the building site,” the Post-Bulletin reported.

The bleachers were constructed on top of the workshops of the project’s electrical and plumbing sub-contractors. The entrance gate was at the corner of Second Avenue and First Street Southwest. The grandstand, which could seat up to 100 people, first opened to the public at 7 a.m. Sept. 5, 1950.

Excavation of the building site was well underway at that point. From a perch in the grandstand, onlookers could peer down into what the newspaper called “the hole.” “Twenty-two carpenters, 15 laborers, two engineers and 10 trucks with two power shovels are in ‘the hole’ now,” the Post-Bulletin said. “About 30-percent of the earth excavation is completed already with a final goal of 35,000 yards of dirt and 6,000 yards of rock to be removed.”

The entire excavation would be from 11 to 15 feet in depth. Base plates, eight inches thick, would be put in place as a foundation. Concrete footings would be poured. Elevator shafts would be sunk 12 feet in the bedrock. The sidewalks on the edge of the excavation would have to be reinforced to prevent their collapse.

In other words, over the coming weeks, as late summer turned to autumn, there would be plenty of activity to watch from the grandstand. And, as the Post-Bulletin helpfully reported, admission was free.

Even when it became too cold to sit in the bleachers, work on the new building would continue. This was to be the biggest construction project on the Mayo campus since the Plummer Building was put up a quarter-century earlier.

The 10-story diagnostic building would be completed in 1955, although some Mayo departments started moving in as early as October 1953. A Mayo Clinic brochure of 1955 referred to the structure as the “Mayo Clinic New Building.”

“The New Building represents the most recent step in a series of construction programs required to house the co-ordinated integrated practices of the Mayo Clinic,” the brochure stated. It went on to say that, “The New Building is a tool for the group practice of medicine; its design facilitates the integrated medical care of the sick by a group of physicians.”

Eventually, what was first referred to as the diagnostic building, and then the New Building, was officially named the Mayo Building. By 1970, it had been expanded to 18 stories.

That expansion work, though, was a bit too high in the sky for a new set of spectator bleachers.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.