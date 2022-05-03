Craig Wruck: Baby, you can drive my car -- yes, I'm going to be a star

I was driving on Broadway downtown, an old Beatles song on the radio, when I first saw the big yellow street sign advising me to “watch for driverless vehicles – share the road.”

These warnings raise several questions in my mind. Is this all my responsibility, or will the driverless car be watching for me too? Will the driverless car share the road too, or is this a one way partnership? And, if the whole purpose of a car is to drive, wouldn’t a driverless vehicle be just a couch?

I digress, but I do wonder, have we thought through how this traffic change will affect drivers (real, actual, live ones) over time? There’s a history of good intentions gone awry when it comes to traffic management. The “Red Clearance Interval” is a cautionary tale. You probably don’t know it by name, but you sacrifice time to the Red Clearance Interval every time you drive.

Decades ago traffic engineers dreamed up the Red Clearance Interval to address a real world problem: Drivers running the red light were crashing into other drivers who just got a green light. Even though most of us answered correctly on our driver’s license exam – “yellow means stop if you can” – behind the wheel we drive as though “yellow means drive like mad because it’s about to turn red.”

The Red Clearance Interval was straightforward solution: keeping the signals red in all four directions for a second or two before turning them green in the opposing direction would allow the intersection to clear. All well and good. A second or two is a small price to pay to avoid a T-bone crash.

But, over time, drivers began to anticipate the Red Clearance Interval. They started racing the yellow light from a block away, confident that the Red Clearance Interval would give them an extra couple of seconds to avoid a crash. And so, the length of the Red Clearance Interval was increased. Today, instead of a second or two, the Red Clearance Interval can be long as six seconds.

Six seconds might not seem like much, but I calculated. There are about two dozen signal lights between my house and my grandson’s. (Sure, I could avoid some of the signal lights, but I really want to keep an eye on those driverless vehicles downtown.) Even though it seems like I hit every red light, I don’t really, so let’s say 18 of them are red on my way to visit my grandson. That’s a little over a minute and a half each way, or three or four minutes lost on the roundtrip. If I see my grandson four or five times a week, that works out to a whopping 13 hours a year.

I can’t think of a way out of the time sucking Red Clearance Interval. Even if we could convince the traffic engineers who control the signals that the Red Clearance Interval has gone amok, what would they do? Shortening the Red Clearance Interval would cause all manner of traffic havoc because drivers today count on having plenty of time to run the red light from a block away.

Which brings me back to the driverless vehicles. Now that we’ve taken the first step sharing the road with them, what’s next? What will happen when a driverless vehicle and I choose the same parking space? It will certainly have the advantage because I never quite got the knack of parallel parking. And what about those new roundabout intersections? Actually, it might be fun to watch a couple of driverless vehicles negotiate a traffic circle.

Craig Wruck describes himself as a relentless optimist. He is a retired college administrator who recently relocated to Rochester to spend more time growing up with his grandson. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

