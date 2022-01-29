Craig Wruck: Being an optimist is really the courageous choice

Anyone can be a pessimist but it takes courage to be an optimist. The logic is straightforward. When a pessimist turns out to be wrong, it’s good news because it means things worked out better than expected. On the other hand, if an optimist is wrong, it’s a disappointment because things turned out worse than anticipated.

Of course there are times when optimism isn’t wise and pessimism is the only reasonable approach. A cheery optimistic outlook won’t serve you well when a tornado is ripping down the street headed right for your house.

I remember going the State Fair when I was a boy, marveling at the Civil Defense exhibit where the vendors were hawking the latest and greatest innovations in home fallout shelters. In those days a nuclear attack seemed certain. That didn’t seem pessimistic, just realistic. The only real uncertainty was exactly when the bright flash and mushroom cloud would appear on the horizon.

One Sunday morning the front page of the newspaper featured a map with concentric circles like a target showing the projected levels of devastation that would result if an atom bomb hit city center. If you were in the bullseye, tough for you because there was going to be nothing left but a few elements from the Periodic Table. The second ring was merely total devastation, the third widespread fires, and so on.

As a budding young optimist, I was greatly relieved to see that our town in the suburbs was just outside the last circle. But, the pessimist in me whispered, what if the Russian’s aim was off just a little bit? That could shift the circles of devastation and my house would be engulfed in flames!

Of course, the nuclear attack never happened. Thanks to the pessimist’s insistence, there were Civil Defense shelters stocked and ready for the attack. I’m sure those unused caches are still around, but I’d be hard-pressed to find one. This doesn’t mean that planning was unwise. Had the worst happened, we owed our survival to the pessimists’ preparation. And thanks the optimists, we navigated away from the threshold of a nuclear inferno.

Like so many things in life, balance is the key, but it’s hard to be both pessimistic and optimistic at the same time. The two are just too opposed. Pessimists tend to view optimists as naïve and unrealistic, maybe even idealistic. On the other hand, optimists see pessimists as negative or scared, maybe even paranoid.

So, you’ve got to choose: play it safe and be pessimistic or take the risk of optimism? I favor optimism when I have a choice because, as one of my favorite philosophers, Maynard G. Krebs, taught me, optimism offers a better payoff.

Maynard was a character on the Dobie Gillis show. (Go ahead and Google it. I’ll be here when you get back.) In an episode titled “Eat, Drink, and Be Merry ... for Tomorrow Ker-Boom,” Maynard is convinced that the end of the world is near. Like many of us in the 1960s, Maynard though that a nuclear attack was imminent.

When another character, the conniving opportunist Chatsworth Osborne, Jr., tries to convince Maynard to steal the answers to the final exam, Maynard resists, saying his conscience won’t allow it. Chatsworth goads Maynard, “You used to have a conscience, but it’s useless to you now because none of us will be here in the future.” In the end, after wrestling with his conscience, Maynard makes the right choice and does not steal the answers to the test.

Sure, optimism takes courage and disappointment is a risk, but the pay is much better.

Craig Wruck describes himself as a relentless optimist. He is a retired college administrator who recently relocated to Rochester to spend more time growing up with his grandson. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

