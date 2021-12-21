Craig Wruck: 'It’s your birthday,' or something like that...

When I stepped on the bathroom scale, the digital readout said “Happy Birthday” followed by a tiny little fireworks animation before it told me my weight and Body Mass Index. How thoughtful.

I marveled at the technology involved in my friendly bathroom scale remembering my birthday. The scale talks to my cell phone, or maybe it’s the WiFi, who knows? Somehow that connects to some database somewhere “in the cloud,” wherever that is. Then, almost like real life, a personalized cheery birthday greeting pops up for me.

Just one problem: It wasn’t my birthday. My scale was a day early. I checked every app and service that might be connected to my scale but couldn’t find any erroneous listings. I don’t know why my scale was a day early. It might have something to do with the International Dateline. I’ve never understood how that works.

The next morning the scale ignored my real birthday, but waiting for me was the first of a flood of emails, text messages, and social media posts wishing me a happy birthday. Greetings came from friends as well as people I hadn’t thought about in years.

There were dozens from businesses. I was particularly taken by a certain sandwich shop that included a birthday present: one-half off my next sandwich. Who gives someone a birthday present and then tells them to step up to the register and pay for half of it?

I started to acknowledge each birthday greeting. My mother taught me it’s the gracious thing to do. Soon enough I resorted to cutting and pasting a generic reply. Even with that, the incoming greetings were piling up faster than I could reply.

Desperate, I googled “happy birthday reply back.” It turns out there are dozens of web sites to help you reply to happy birthday wishes. They aren’t precisely the words I would choose, but maybe close enough.

This one seemed a little mushy, but pretty good for general use:

“Thank you for the birthday wishes! The amount of love and messages I received today were so overwhelming and were all taken to heart. Thank you to everyone for making me feel exxxtra special, I love you all.”

Not bad if you ignore the mangled syntax and forgive the purposeful misspelling of the word “extra.” But I worry about “I love you all.” I do not love them all. In fact, I hardly remember some of them at all.

Here’s another possibility. It’s got a lot going for it including bragging that I’ve got hundreds of friends (slyly implying that the recipient does not):

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Turning ## was absolutely incredible! I am inundated with hundreds of birthday wishes and I am really pleased with all the love shown me on my birthday! I had an amazing birthday! Thank you all for your kind wishes :) Much appreciated!

Maybe I could omit the sentence giving my age and delete the emoticon. I’ve never been an emoticon sort of person.

The most curious suggested reply was this one:

“THANK YOU FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY WISHES. YOU MADE THIS A SPECIAL AND MEMORABLE DAY FOR ME! I AM SO HAPPY.”

It’s short and to the point, but I’m not sure why it needs to be SHOUTED!

Some of the websites offered to reply automatically for me. I just had to give them access to my entire address book. I didn’t, but there’s some appeal to having my algorithm just respond directly to the sender’s algorithm. It might work. I’ve heard humans are unique because of our ability to imagine things that aren’t real.

Craig Wruck describes himself as a relentless optimist. He is a retired college administrator who recently relocated to Rochester to spend more time growing up with his grandson. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

