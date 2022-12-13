Craig Wruck: The time for brave conversations is right now

“It’s probably best to avoid politics.” Whether it’s a holiday gathering with family you don’t see that often or an impromptu get together after work, the standard wisdom is simply to avoid political topics (or, for that matter, discussions of religion or the greatest rock and roll band of the 1960s). These days respectful disagreement seems beyond our reach. So, to avoid awkward or contentious conversations, certain topics are off limits.

However, this approach comes with significant costs: lost opportunities to learn and explore new ideas and perspectives or, just maybe, change my mind. Instead, we dismiss our political opponents as misguided or just plain wrong. We’re conditioned to view those with an opposing point of view as bad people with ill intentions, maybe even dangerous enemies who are a threat to all that we hold dear, to the point where many of us now see huge swaths of our fellow Americans as enemies who must be defeated at all costs.

And there’s another more dangerous consequence. The more we dismiss other points of view the easier it becomes to demonize our political opponents, which triggers a vicious cycle that can ultimately become an excuse to justify violence. Although few people in America engage in actual political violence, a growing number of us are willing to tolerate or excuse violence. In surveys, significant numbers say the country would be better off if opposing partisans “just died” and that violence is justified if elected leaders fail to protect the country.

No wonder the generally accepted wisdom is, “it’s probably best to avoid politics.”

If our country is going to flourish, we must break this cycle. “Braver Angels” is a national movement aiming to change how we think about political conflict and how we approach conversations about politics. Just avoiding conflict won’t do it. We need to learn how to work through conflict, rather than working around it.

The first step is to acknowledge our differences. We can’t just ignore them and pretend we’re all united because we’re not. We have deep disagreements with profound consequences for justice, truth, and safety. We can at least agree we are all human beings worthy of dignity and respect and that, for better or worse, we’re all in this together.

The second step is to really and honestly hear the other side out. The hard part is listening unconditionally without expecting to be heard in return, at least initially. But, if I approach our conversation intent on convincing you why you’re wrong, I’ll put you on the defensive and our conversation will either shut down or escalate into a fight.

What if, when conversations veer into politics, instead of simply changing the subject I start with the goal of first understanding your point of view and then expressing my own with no expectation that I should persuade you or anyone else? It would make it easier for you to trust that I’m actually trying to understand your point of view, rather than humiliate or defeat you. It might transform potential conflict into an opportunity for building a relationship. We could even find that we have mutually shared values.

Transforming conflict doesn’t require surrendering my own values or professing some false compromise around an imagined middle ground. The Braver Angels approach boils down to this: I need try to respect the worth and dignity of the person I’m talking to, even if I’m initially dumbfounded or even appalled by their views! Working together to rethink our approach to political conflict and seizing opportunities to nourish relationships rather than demolish them is a step toward improving the future of our country.

Craig Wruck describes himself as a relentless optimist. He is a retired college administrator who recently relocated to Rochester to spend more time growing up with his grandson. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

