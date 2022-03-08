Crawford Library was gifted to Rochester

On May 31, 1933, Mayo Properties Association gifted a building site on the corner of Second Street and Third Avenue Southwest to the City of Rochester for the purpose of building a new library.

To take advantage of available federal aid and to bring relief to unemployed local labor, the gift stated that construction of the building must begin before the end of the current year.

The library board called upon local architect Harold Crawford, who soon had plans for the new edifice, and construction began. When completed, the execution of the details in Crawford’s design became a source of pride for the city.

After 35 years of service, the library moved to larger quarters and the site was returned, as per contract, to the Mayo Foundation.

Today, it may be the Mayo School of Medicine, but to library patrons of a certain age and historic preservationists, it will always be the Crawford Library.

A quiet place for studying or enjoying a Saturday morning story hour. Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.