Creating a Sanctuary: Former teacher beautifies the entrance to Century High School with a flower garden

ROCHESTER — Even though Krisanne Novak retired from her teaching career last year, she still has spent a lot of time at Century High School. Over the last several years, she has taken on the project of planting and maintaining the flower gardens at the entrance of the building.

The garden hasn't gone unnoticed. graduating seniors take photos among the bright colors. People can enjoy their lunch on the benches. Novak herself finds the spot generally peaceful, and she hopes others do too.

"(She) has poured her heart and soul into a beautiful flower garden at Century's main entrance," Principal Nate Walbruch said. "She works tirelessly to keep it up and gets a lot of compliments from passersby."

In spite of how much of herself she's poured into the garden, she's unsure whether she'll continue the project moving forward due to the fact that it prevents her from leaving Rochester during the summer. Because of that, she's looking for volunteers to help with the garden or donate to its tulip fund; they can contact her at: krnovak@charter.net

How long have you been taking care of the garden, and how did you get started?

This is my fifth or sixth year.

There were a few plants put in a few years before I came, but it was kind of straggly. I just asked if they'd like me to take it over. There were a few perennials, but mostly weeds.

Was it hard to see it in its previous condition?

Right. I think a gardener can't look at a patch of grass around a plant without wanting to go out and pull it. It's a compulsion.

I was weeding the grass, and I got some kids to help me. And then I just thought it could use another few plants. I didn't make a general plan for it. I just put things in here and there.

And then I started putting these pavers in. They're 40 pounds a piece. I put them all in myself.

Krisanne Novak, a retired teacher that takes care of the Century High School flower garden, is photographed Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How much time do you spend out in the flower garden?

In the spring, it's probably 20 hours a week. I start in March because I grow the annuals in my basement. I spend about a couple hundred dollars on seeds.

What do you take away from gardening?

It's very therapeutic. It's cheaper than a psychiatrist. When I go out there, I just feel a connection and a peace. I just feel my blood pressure lowering. And I'm just hoping it will have that effect on other people.

Right now in our high schools, we're experiencing a lot of mental health issues, a lot of depression, and even suicides. I'm just hoping that it'll help people get away from the stress.