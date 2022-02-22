Daring, courageous Winona pilot bested by Mother Nature at South Pole

Winona pilot Max Conrad had to leave his plane, the "White Penguin," after it was damaged trying to take off from the airport in Antarctica in total whiteout conditions. Contributed

Sometimes even the most heroic efforts don’t guarantee success.

Take, for example, Max Conrad’s two attempted solo around-the-world flights via the North and South poles.

After a first attempt in 1968 failed, Conrad, 66, a Winona native and record-setting pilot, was ready to try again a year later. He took off from the Winona airport on Nov. 30, 1969. He planned to fly his twin-engine Piper Aztec 34,000 miles over the next two months, returning to Winona on Jan. 29, 1960.

The U.S. Navy had been reluctant to give Conrad permission to land and take off from its base in Antarctica. Warned that the weather there would be cold, Conrad responded, “I grew up in Minnesota and I know what cold is,” according to Sally Buegeleisen’s biography of Conrad.

“The Flying Grandfather,” as he was called (he had 26 grandchildren), had set numerous records in his career, including flying solo around the world in 1961 along the equator.

But bad weather at the South Pole had forced Conrad to turn back on his previous pole-to-pole attempt.

Now, armed with a telegram of support from President Richard Nixon and backed by the cheers of his friends and former neighbors gathered at the airport in Winona, Conrad was ready to try again.

His plan was to fly west, cross the Pacific, from San Francisco to Honolulu to the Gilbert Islands to Brisbane, Australia, where he would visit one of his daughters.

Then, Conrad intended to fly to New Zealand and from there to the South Pole for Christmas. After that, he would fly northward, across South America, the Atlantic Ocean and Africa, Paris and London before reaching Tromso, Norway, his final stop before the North Pole. The final legs would take Conrad over the pole to Point Barrow, Alaska, and eventually back to Minnesota.

Right off the bat, though, Conrad ran into trouble. First, his plane needed repairs in San Francisco. During that delay, his passport was stolen. Then, over the Pacific, an alternator on the plane failed, forcing an emergency landing at Johnson Atoll.

On a second attempt to reach Brisbane, Conrad was forced to turn back when his propellers malfunctioned. He barely made it to the nearest island, Espiritu Santo, for another emergency landing.

In New Zealand, where Conrad spent Christmas Eve, he had to overhaul his plane’s engine. He thought of abandoning the flight at that point, but pressed on and finally beat the odds to make it to McMurdo Station in the Antarctic on Jan. 19. “The South Pole at last,” Conrad said after landing in 35-below weather. He was behind schedule, but halfway to his goal.

That, though, is where his bad luck turned even worse. Trying to take off in a near-complete whiteout on Jan. 23, Conrad was forced by poor visibility to turn back, missed the runway and luckily escaped uninjured when his plane skidded to a crashing halt.

All of his skill, experience and courage were of little help against Mother Nature, and Conrad knew it. He emptied his gear from the damaged plane and hitched a ride on a Navy Hercules heading back to the real world.

Antarctica, it turned out, was a continent too far even for wily and daring Max Conrad.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.