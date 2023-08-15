Deanna Hahn: An outdoors challenge for the every-so-often hiker

Every time I put on a hat; my ears stick out. I’m not sure if my ears naturally yearn to be free or if each ear is slightly off kilter. So, imagine my surprise when I actually found a hat I wanted to wear. I call it my safari hat. It features a gigantic rim, a chin strap and built in ventilation. And while I haven’t worn it to the Amazon, it has enjoyed the nooks and crannies of our Minnesota state parks.

Please don’t leap to the conclusion that my husband and I are fully outfitted, high-intensity wilderness experts. We aren’t. Typically, the only wildlife that catches our attention is conveniently located in our own backyard. But the call of the wild is hard to ignore and eventually pulled us toward a night hike at Whitewater State Park to listen for owls. That was the beginning of our Minnesota State Park Challenge. We gave ourselves one year to see how many different state parks we could visit with our newly purchased park pass.

Keep in mind this challenge did not involve actual camping. I am not a camper. Any attempt at campfire cooking would result in a charbroiled disaster, which means I’d then need to forage in order to eat and would accidentally pick the poisonous mushrooms. My last attempt at pitching a tent involved a blanket, a card table and me sleeping on the couch. Clearly, keeping the window open is as close as I will ever get to camping.

Since no camping supplies were needed, the guidelines of our challenge were simple. Pick a state park. Take a selfie at the entrance. Find a trail. Hike it. See the views. Go home and take a shower. We called it “Our State Park Challenge for the Every-So-Often Hiker.” While we admire the overnight campers and off-trail adventurers, we needed a more infrequent hiker approach. With this low-key, mildly optimistic outlook, we gathered not only hall of fame awkward selfies but these beginner-level state park tidbits.

Bring binoculars. We own two sets of binoculars after it was established that I don’t like to share things. In my defense, binoculars do require a lot of fiddling and adjusting for the best views. Once I finally spotted the baby buffalo or the goldfinch, I didn’t want to give up my focus. I’ll share my trail mix, just keep away from my binoculars.

Wardrobe matters. In addition to my safari hat, I wear four shot glasses of sun screen, a healthy dose of bug spray and aviator sunglasses. The outfit showstoppers are the socks I have pulled over the cuffs of my pants. I embrace this ensemble because it is fashion forward and it scares the bears.

Be spontaneous. We hit peak adventure when we hiked a trail we didn’t expect to hike. We slipped in mud and climbed sideways. We forcefully swatted and yelled aloud at the extra sprinkling of bugs. I felt like In-Deanna Jones, hunting for treasure with her assistant, what’s his name.

Ask for advice. Park rangers are top-notch listeners. I am a self-described casual hiker with a bad ankle and rangers always knew the right trail to suggest. A special shout out to Bill the Park Ranger who directed us to search for Bigfoot, then later rejoiced in our detailed report and admired our fuzzy photo evidence.

Experiment with the seasons. Late November was blissfully peaceful, free of extra people and the continuous “SNAKE!” alerts we shared on a hike earlier in the year. And the search for snow fleas on tree trunks in December was definitely more entertaining than the hunt for ticks in my hair after a summer hike. No matter the season, each park in Minnesota is an enormous secret garden.

Park for free. Sept. 9 and Nov. 24 are the next two free park days. No pass required, no need to worry if the park ranger is lurking in the parking lot ready to slap a ticket on your vehicle. Minnesota nature for free? You betcha.

In total, we checked off nine state parks during our one-year challenge. That is a 100% increase over the zero we used to visit, so we awarded ourselves an Explorer Badge. (I made that up, please don’t ask for one at the park office.) We found parks so close to Rochester that we could have sneezed and transported ourselves there. As we followed the trails, our bodies were close to home while our minds were very far away.

It took 1.5 seconds to decide whether we needed to renew our annual pass and kick off a State Park Challenge for 2023. Our higher math skills indicate that at a rate of nine visits per year, it will take six more years to explore the 57 remaining parks. We may not spot other Bigfoot, but we will certainly find Mother Nature.

Deanna Hahn lives in Rochester with her husband. She divides her time between pondering crosswords, reading books, riding bike and eating candy.

