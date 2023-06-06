Deanna Hahn: Lost (and found) in a paper map

I recently got lost in Hawkeye, Iowa, population 488.

Maybe the phrase “got lost” is a bit strong, let’s use “turned around.” I’ll condense the story. My trusty direction-finder, a phone app I’ve named Alice, suddenly lost all internet connection. At that moment, a bowl of Fruity Pebbles sitting in the glove compartment would have been a better guidance system. If not for the assistance of a kindly post office employee, I’d still be making slow circles around Hawkeye, waving at the locals.

I understand that when a significant number of drivers get behind the wheel, they use concepts like north, south, east and west. I call these people Direction Wizards. While I admire that skill, I don’t possess it. I use what is commonly called The Landmark System. The words in my head say: “Take a left at the gas station, then turn right at the crooked tree by the yellow house.” Do I see flaws in this system? Yes. But it’s all I have to find my way around.

After the Hawkeye incident, I realized that I needed some old school, back-to-basics direction-finding skills. I eliminated the compass. While helpful for camping navigation, it has limited use in the car. The sun was an option, but I had to consider my sensitive skin. And globes, though decorative, are a challenge to use while driving. My final choice? The paper map. A very large, intensely sturdy piece of paper would help me find a way to directional success.

My paper map refresher course had a bumpy start. For five long minutes, I folded it, turned it, ripped it and cursed at it. This doesn’t include time spent bandaging my paper cut. Once unfolded, the map spread over half the dining room table. Oddly though, I still needed bifocals and a magnifying glass to interpret the miniscule font size. Undeterred, I forged forward, determined to rekindle a paper map relationship.

With eyes closed and one finger on Rochester, I poked the map to choose a practice destination. Hello Aitkin, MN! Within 32 seconds I realized I would be one year older by the time I added the mileage numbers on the roads between the two towns. I wrestled with ignoring this calculation, but mileage has a direct impact on how many snacks I pack to survive the ride. Obviously, I’d just bring an excessive amount of food for the trip and skip the mileage equation altogether.

In order to make a truly authentic classroom experience, I decided to grade myself on my progress. I received an A for enthusiasm, a C-plus for effort, but a solid D-minus for comprehension. And I had yet to begin the task of planning a travel route. My finger glossed over the roads leading up, (Direction Wizards call that North). Highway 52 led into Minneapolis, marked by a gold rectangle. A tiny box on the rectangle said “refer to the map on the reverse side”. Gee, thanks. Just what I want, map flipping duties. I immediately called dibs on the passenger seat, even if this trip is imaginary.

I lowered my grade for enthusiasm to a C-minus. I needed a boost, and fast. I dug back into route planning, and discovered towns like Princeton, Onamia and Garrison. Rum River, Wealthwood and Solana State Forests jumped on the itinerary, and of the 10,000 lakes in Minnesota, we’d be seeing at least 21 of them. Bit by bit I found myself drawn into the details available in this oversized, slightly cumbersome map. There was hope for me yet.

I skimmed the borders of the map, searching for more directional inspiration. That was the moment I landed on the “Minnesota Index to Cities”. My heart skipped a beat. I love announcing town populations during a road trip. It’s my thing. But occasionally I’m distracted by birds or squirrels, and I ignore the green population sign at the edge of town. The rediscovery of the index to cities, complete with population information, reminded me that I have the magical ability to become my own search engine while simultaneously annoying fellow carmates. (By the way, the population of Aitkin is 2,067.)

While I didn’t award myself an “A” for this course, I can say I definitely felt the gears and levers shifting around in my head while I perused this paper map. If I remember right, that is called “thinking.” It turns out I like thinking. My map nudged me to be an explorer, to look at the big picture, to find my own way without a device yapping at me to take a legal U-turn. And who knows, with a full trunk of snacks, this imaginary trip to Aitkin might become an actual one.

Deanna Hahn lives in Rochester with her husband. She divides her time between pondering crosswords, reading books, riding bike and eating candy.

