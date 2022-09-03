Deanna Hahn: To gnome my office collection is to love it

I have a gnome problem. You might guess that I have too many of them, or no space for them or even that I’ve grown tired of them. Clearly, all of these ideas are ridiculous. Gnomes are delightful. You can never have too many, lack a place for them or (gasp!) grow weary of them. My problem is more serious. I fear a day in the faraway future when I’ll need to find new homes for my gnomes.

Just a few words ago, I did say that I didn’t have too many gnomes. I would now like to amend that statement by admitting that I have a largish group of them. At home, I have gnomes both inside and outside. In my office, a population of 52 have made themselves comfortable. I will not be publicly disclosing how many total gnomes I own. Please just assign a number to the word “many” and that will give you a ballpark figure.

Before someone pipes up and says “You know, gnomes aren’t real.” Yes. I am aware. But the people who gave them to me are very real and quite wonderful. My office gnomes, in particular, all have stories of someone sneaking into my workspace, finding the perfect spot and leaving it as a boost to my day.

The backstories of all of their arrivals to my office are as varied as their little gnome outfits. One I didn’t find for weeks because it had been hidden under my desk. I mini-screamed when I found it. It is 12 inches tall, friendly looking, but was unexpected.

The smallest one? Well, you’ll need a microscope and two magnifying glasses to see it. He was designed and created by a 3-D printer after it was established that I might not own the tiniest gnome in the world.

I’ve received a meditation gnome, a gnome folded into book pages, a gnome on a swing and a re-gifted gnome. Talented co-workers have drawn, painted and cross-stitched gnomes for me. Several arrived via a surprise drive-by parade in 2020 celebrating my 20-year work anniversary. The newest addition is a 14-inch T. rex statue with surprisingly happy gnomes captured in his mouth and dinosaur paws. He has been quite the conversation starter.

So, you see, this is not only a collection, it is a history of amazing people with very big hearts. With that kind of hefty sentimental price tag, it will be near to impossible for me to think about how to re-home each one when it eventually comes time to retire.

I’m confident other “keepers” have this problem too. Who will want our owls, tea cups, bookends, (insert your collection here), golf balls, coins or trains? Will the groupings of items we have carefully dusted, arranged and admired be cared for by anyone else?

I know the current trend is to simplify and declutter. That being said, I’m not shy about telling you that I take enormous enjoyment from my office gnomes and their origin stories. And I think you would be hard-pressed to find a collector who doesn’t agree that what looks like stuff to others is more like treasure with a story to tell.

I do have some time before I need to buckle down and begin the serious business of the great gnome giveaway. Maybe by then I’ll have written The Gnome Diaries, chronicling all their stories on tiny slips of paper. Or perhaps each gnome will be adopted out like the Cabbage Patch Kids of the '70s (certificate included).

I’m considering a formal application process; you can never be too careful you know. And let’s be honest, I gnome I’ll keep a few.

Deanna Hahn lives in Rochester with her husband. She divides her time between pondering crosswords, reading books, riding bike and eating candy.

