DEED awards another round of funding to SE Minnesota organizations

Three nonprofit organizations in southeastern Minnesota received funding from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Minnesota Employment and Economic Development DEED logo
By Post Bulletin staff report
May 17, 2022 05:11 PM
ST. PAUL — The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding a second round of Main Street Economic Revitalization grants — a total of $40 million in funds — to organizations across Minnesota, DEED announced in a news release on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The program provides grants to nonprofit partner organizations designed to address the greatest economic development and redevelopment in communities throughout the state. Fourteen organizations have been selected to receive the second round of grants.

Three nonprofit organizations in Southeast Minnesota received grants:

Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, Rochester: $988,000

  • "The Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency supports the Destination Medical Center initiative in collaboration with the city of Rochester, Olmsted County, and the DMC Corporation. This second round of funding will expand their Main Street Economic Revitalization initiative to provide grants to businesses on the outside of Rochester’s central business district to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak." the release states.

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation: $2,340,000

  • "Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation invests for economic growth in the 20 counties of south-central and southeastern Minnesota. Their project will provide grants in the hospitality, retail and childcare industries specifically in the commercial corridors of Northfield, Blooming Prairie and other Southern Minnesota regions to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and natural disasters since March 15, 2020," the release states.

Winona Area Chamber of Commerce: $1,000,000

  • "The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)3 that plans to provide grants to qualifying businesses/capital development projects in downtown Winona, with the goal of supporting the economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak," the release states.
