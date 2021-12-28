Dennis Larson never met a student he didn’t like

A new year reminds us of the movement of time. I visited with Dennis Larson the other day, and he recalled New Year’s Day 1969, stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam. Aside from decorations in the barracks, church and special chow over the holidays, it was just another day.

Dennis was teaching in the mid-1960s and had joined an Army Reserve Unit. On June 7, 1967, he married Sandy Ring in Wildrose, North Dakota, and shortly after that left for basic training.

He heard over the radio on a Good Friday that his reserve unit was being called to active duty by President Johnson.

He would say goodbye to Sandy and their 8-month-old daughter when he headed to Vietnam in October 1968.

When Dennis landed, his first reaction was that the Da Nang airport was a massive military operation. His unit had orders to take over the supply depot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis said his reserve unit consisted of lawyers, teachers, bankers, farmers, carpenters and truck drivers. They worked efficiently together. Their mission was to make the depot a well-organized operation to support the troops on the front lines. This work to ensure the combat troops received what was needed was critical.

Dennis is proud of his service and returned home in August 1969, flying into Bismarck, North Dakota. After landing, he could see his wife and daughter through the window, but the moment was also sad and solemn as the military honored a fellow soldier's remains who also was returning home.

In 2018 Dennis attended the 50th reunion of the Vietnam veterans of the 452 General Supply Company. It was the first reunion Dennis attended, and he told me it was meaningful.

I have known Dennis for years. Our acquaintance is related to high school basketball. He reflected on the blessings in his life; his wife of more than 54 years, four children, their families, grandchildren, a career, and continuing to work at something he loves.

Early in his life, Dennis was inspired by his basketball coach, who also was his math teacher. As a junior, Dennis played for Berthold High School in the North Dakota High School State Basketball Tournament.

Dennis would obtain a degree in math, physical education and coaching from Minot State Teachers College. After his service, he would use the GI Bill to attain his master’s degree from Winona State.

Dennis told me he never met a student he did not like. As an educator for years and 23 years as principal at Zumbrota and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, that is quite a statement. He may not have liked something that a student did, but that did not mean he disliked the student. Dennis had a passion for his work as a teacher and principal.

None of us travel through our time without tragic events. Dennis lost his father when he was 6-years-old. The family had to leave their farm and move to town. His mom went to work at a grocery store. Dennis recalled her work ethic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Events can change the direction of our life. Instead of farming, Dennis attended college. This led to Sandy, three daughters, a son, and a successful career in education.

Dennis was a high school sports official for 30 years and has been the coordinator for Region 1 of the Minnesota State High School League for 25 years.

As icing on the cake of life, his oldest granddaughter asked him to officiate her wedding, he coached two grandsons in summer baseball and he got to drape a medal around another granddaughter’s neck after the Section 1AA volleyball finals.

Sandy and Dennis have both battled recent health issues. Some days have not been easy.

Dennis is a cancer survivor. More than 50 years ago, as Agent Orange was being applied, for thousands of troops, it was just another day.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .