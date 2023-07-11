Did you read the PB this month? This quiz will be the judge of that

It's our monthly news quiz (pulled right from PB Trivia Night at Little Thistle, held on the last Wednesday of every month, And pulled right from the PB).

With a judge-y key at the end.

1. Bryant Meyer, who works for Hy-Vee in Rochester, recently won a national contest for what?

A. Speed bagging groceries without breaking any eggs.

B. The creativity of his floor displays.

C. Pushing the longest line of shopping carts through an obstacle course.

D. Decorating a four-layer cake featuring aliens and astronauts.

2. Century High School track and field athlete Nathan Nelson is the Post Bulletin's boys athlete of the year. Nathan set a state meet record in what event?

3. Bucky Beeman, Nick Pompeian and Dylan Carty are seen online every day promoting commercial properties they have for sale through their business. Name that business.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Rochester has how many manholes (including sewer and storm sewers)?

A. 160.

B. 1,600.

C. 16,000.

D. 160,000.

E. 1,600,000.

5. Due to declining participation, two local high schools are merging their boys hockey teams. Name the combination:

A. Mayo-John Marshall.

B. Lourdes-Century.

C. JM-Century.

D. Lourdes-Schaeffer Academy.

6. Kasey Kuker, of Rochester, has run a marathon in every one of the 50 U.S. states. After each marathon, Kasey gets a new:

A. Tattoo.

B. Pair of running shoes.

C. Garden gnome.

D. Pulled muscle.

ANSWERS

1. D. Decorating a four-layer cake featuring aliens and astronauts.

2. Nelson set a state record in pole vault.

3. Realty Growth Inc.

4. D. Rochester has 16,000 manholes.

5. C. JM-Century are combining hockey teams.

6. A. Kasey Kuker gets a new tattoo after each marathon.

HOW DID YOU DO?

6 correct: Tattoo.

4-5 correct: Running shoes.

2-3 correct: Garden gnome.

0-1 correct: Pulled muscle.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.