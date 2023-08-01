Did you read the Post Bulletin this month?

It's our monthly news quiz (pulled right from PB Trivia Night at Little Thistle, held on the last Wednesday of every month, and pulled right from the PB).

With a judge-y key at the end.

QUESTIONS

1. At least three local governing bodies need voter approval to continue with tax-and-spending plans that they have on the drawing board. Match the local government to the referendum issue. (The PB has reported on all of these within the past week.)

a. Rochester School District: (Half-cent sales tax extension OR $10M annual technology levy OR $62.9M bond referendum)

b. Rochester city government: (Half-cent sales tax extension OR $10M annual technology levy OR $62.9M bond referendum)

c. Stewartville school district: (Half-cent sales tax extension OR $10M annual technology levy OR $62.9M bond referendum)

2. Rochester photographer Erin Young recently recreated a well-known artwork with her photographs of a local couple. What is the title of the artwork that Erin recreated?

a. “American Gothic”

b. “Gratitude”

c. “Grace”

d. “The Birth of Venus”

3. RCTC played host to an unusual rodeo event over the weekend that tested participants’ speed and maneuverability. What did the participants ride or drive in that event?

a. Transit buses

b. Forklifts

c. Alpacas

d. Bicycles

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Which lasted longer: Ardell Brede's mayoral reign in Rochester or Blackbeard’s Reign Of Terror?

5. Which is taller: Rochester's Ear of Corn Water Tower or Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (with pedestal)?

6. What band will be the last to play at this year's Down By The Riverside (on Sunday, Aug. 6)?

a. En Vogue

b. Vanilla Fudge

c. Eve 6

d. Charlie Parr

ANSWERS

1: A. Rochester School District: ($10M annual technology)

B. Rochester city government: (Half-cent sales tax extension)

C. Stewartville school district: ($62.9M bond referendum)

2. C. “Grace”

3. A. Transit buses

4. Ardell Brede. By a lot. (Brede: 16 years, Blackbeard: 16 months).

5. Rochester's Ear of Corn Water Tower. (Ear of Corn: 150 feet; Christ the Redeemer statue: 125 feet).

ADVERTISEMENT

6. En Vogue. (The other bands have already played this year. And you apparently missed them.)

HOW DID YOU DO?

5-6 correct: You should really be showing up for PB Trivia. You would have won.

3-4 correct: You should really be showing up for PB Trivia. You might have won.

1-2 correct: You should really be showing up for PB Trivia. You would not have won.

0 correct: You should really be showing up for PB Trivia. But you should probably read the PB first.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.