Dodge Center's 'Bookaneer' is always on the lookout for paper 'treasures'

DODGE CENTER — R.M. Dreier is a forklift operator by weekday and a treasure hunter at night and on weekends.

For the past several years, the Dodge Center man’s side hustle dealing in books, ephemera and antiques online and at events like Gold Rush under the swashbuckling name of “R.M. Dreier, Bookaneer” evolved as his personal passion for old paper, leading him deeper into the world of old books.

He sells books, old advertising pieces, concert flyers, old Halloween costumes and many other things on eBay, Etsy , Instagram and in-person at flea markets or vintage book sales. Dreier is working on setting up his own online storefront, which he hopes to launch in the near future.

The 50-year-old Dreier recently sat down with the Post Bulletin to discuss his adventures as the Bookaneer.

How long have you been buying and selling books and antique items?

It's been probably about eight to 10 years that I've been just finding things that are interesting on eBay or what have you. I've always gravitated towards paper. … I was a comic book collector when I was younger.

In the late '80s and early '90s, I really got into punk rock or alternative music, whatever you want to call it. I'd held on to a bunch of the ephemera, like concert flyers and ticket stubs. When I started just flipping things on eBay, I realized that my affinity was more towards paper and books. I'd always been a reader as a child or teenager, whether it be books, comic books or whatever. I really started narrowing it down to just books and ephemera … the things that are printed and get lost in time.

I really got interested in that and in learning more about books as objects and the collectible nature of books as opposed to just flipping them.

That interest led you to go beyond flea markets and become involved with the Minnesota book collector community. Tell me about that experience.

I went and did the Minnesota Antiquarian Book Fair this year at the University of St. Thomas and I enjoyed myself. Despite my lack of experience doing that sort of thing, everybody was very accommodating and very, very encouraging.

As an analogy, I would say it is like playing weekend softball and then you get an invite to go play with the Twins. You're probably not going to do all that well, but it's still a fun thing to do.

R.M. Dreier, bookaneer, purveyor of books, paper and ephemera. Pictured Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you enjoy researching a piece to find out its history and possibly value?

There are certain things that I just have a gut feeling about and know just through experience. Other things I literally have to research. Sometimes Google just does not have enough information out there. With this one (holding up a paperback Norwegian novel from the late 1800s), I literally had to find a Norwegian website and then I used Google Translate, because I could not find an English website. Books can tell stories that are outside of the story that's between the covers. This book tells me about an immigrant population in the U.S. that needs entertainment. And it's a book that they can read in their own language. … I find that interesting, and the parallels to today.

How did the name Bookaneer come about?

I was just looking for a name to throw into eBay at the time. Because I didn't consider myself an authentic book dealer, It felt more like, not necessarily piracy, but going out there treasure hunting and then bringing the books to an audience. At the time, I thought it was clever. Later on, I found out that other people use "bookaneer" as well. So then I threw my name in there with a comma before bookaneer. It's kind of a play on words because a lot of high-end book dealers use their name. Something like "Ryan Drier, Bookseller." So I thought it was kind of funny.

Where do you find your “treasures”?

A lot of places like estate sales, other dealers at flea markets and auctions.

Many times at auctions, especially farm auctions, they'll just say here’s a box of stuff for $1. You give me a box of paper and I'm a happy guy. Eighty percent of it might not be anything that I really want, but I like digging through it. A coupon for Dairy Queen from two years ago is not going to excite me or anything. If I've got a flyer from 50 years ago or 100 years ago, it's pretty neat, even if it's not really worth much.

How many books do you have in stock on a general basis?

One of the downfalls of still having a regular job is the fact that I do this nights and weekends. I hit the estate sales, auctions and antique stores on the weekends. That really only gives me nights to fulfill orders, list items, and winnow down things that maybe are worth putting the effort of photographing and putting online.

I would say, for a rough estimate of a number, I would imagine that I probably go through a few hundred a month or maybe every couple of weeks.

Many people might be surprised that a man who drives a forklift for a living deals in old books. How does all of that fit together?

I worked retail for a long time and then the company I worked for laid me and a 1,000 other managers throughout the country off. When it was time to go back into the job force, I really didn't want to do retail anymore. So I'm a forklift operator in Wanamingo, but paper and books are my passion.

My wife and I have joked about this. When I was loading up to go to the (Minnesota) Antiquarian Book Fair, I had some shelves that would not fold up. So I had to strap them on the luggage rack on top of the truck. So I'm coming in there looking like the Beverly Hillbillies. So we've made this joke about me being the Jed Clampett of books and paper. "There's gold in that there paper."

This has always been something I've been passionate about, even if I don't have the background that other people have.

You mentioned a book dealer told you a story about holding a book in his hand in England in 1972 and then putting it back. After he had second thoughts, he came back the next day to buy it, but it was gone. He is still haunted by that book that got away 50 years ago. Is there a book or piece of ephemera that haunts you?

There is, but it was not a book. This was a paper mache dog. It was an advertising piece for the Crosley Pup radio. I think it was from the 1920s or 1930s. It was a Bonzo Dog, which was a cartoon character that was also used in advertising. I thought about it, walked away and came back to get it 30 minutes later. And it was gone. I don’t know whether I would have kept it or if it was something that I was going to turn around and sell. Either way, it's gone and I'll probably never see another one like that. That one has kind of haunted me.

When you find something cool, how do you decide whether to keep it for your collection or to resell it?

I've got a few boxes of pulp science fiction magazines. Every once in a while, I pull them out and think I could move them because I'm not doing much with them. But I like them too much, so I keep them. There's also a financial part to deciding to keep or sell a book.

I had an illustrated children's book, "The First Book of Jazz," by Langston Hughes. It had some really nice Jazz Age art. I probably would have kept it if it weren't for the fact that it was as valuable as it was. I think I sold for $350.

As far as what I would keep and what I wouldn't, the things that I do keep tend to be more on the sci-fi end of the spectrum or about jazz or punk rock.

Anything that I find that I want to keep around the house, I'll maybe only hold on to it for a while. And then it's time to move it on to its next home.

Is this a hobby or a business?

It's balanced. The passion is still there. … This is what I do in my spare time, because this is what I enjoy. It's still fun for me, and this is something that I feel like I can still do as a senior citizen. Even in today's digital age, I think there's always going to be room for physical media. Is it going to be the same kind of thing that we had when we were kids? I don't think so. But I think there's a novelty to it.

I think there's always going to be a nostalgic appeal, a physical appeal, an aesthetic appeal and a historic appeal.

