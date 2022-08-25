Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Does a bicyclist have to obey the same traffic laws as a motorist?

Short answer: yes.

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Ask a Trooper
Opinion by Sgt. Troy Christianson
August 25, 2022 09:20 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Question: Does a bicyclist have to obey the same traffic laws as a motorist?

Answer: Thank you for the question. Sharing the road is always an important topic.

Yes, Minnesota Statute 169.222 states: “Every person operating a bicycle shall have all of the rights and duties applicable to the driver of any other vehicle by this chapter, except in respect to those provisions in this chapter relating expressly to bicycles and in respect to those provisions of this chapter which by their nature cannot reasonably be applied to bicycles.” This includes stop signs, stop lights, yield signs, etc.

Does a bicyclist have to dismount and walk their bike through a crosswalk? No, a bicyclist using a crosswalk does not have to dismount to cross the intersection, but in some cases this may be the safest option.

A person lawfully operating a bicycle on a sidewalk, across a roadway or shoulder while using a crosswalk, has all of the rights and duties applicable to a pedestrian under the same circumstances. That includes not entering a crosswalk if a vehicle is approaching and it is impossible for the vehicle to stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .

Related Topics: ASK A TROOPERMINNESOTA STATE PATROLTROY CHRISTIANSONPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
A man in a button-down shirt gestures enthusiastically at a parked vehicle shaped like a hotdog.
Columns
Kerzman: The healing power of the Wienermobile
If you need something to turn around a lousy day or, like, shake your foundational assumptions about the nature of life itself, go check out the Wienermobile.
August 25, 2022 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Kris Kerzman
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Baseball game in Nicollet Park uses same baseball entire game
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 25, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Experiments show music may help the 'insane'
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Kristin Kiefer.png
Community
Kristin Kiefer: Two towns struck by tornadoes share help -- and hope
A storm was approaching Southeast Minnesota on April 13, 2022. There were 12 minutes left in the fast-paced playoff game between the Timberwolves and the Clippers. During a commercial break, I turned on the local network for updates.
August 23, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Kristin Kiefer