Does reference to missing Fitzgerald sweetie allude to Mayo Clinic?

There’s nothing like a little literary mystery to warm up a mid-winter evening.

Which is why we find ourselves this week digging through the short stories of F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Rochester and Mayo Clinic are mentioned in any number of popular movies, shows and books, from the baseball novel (and film) “Bang the Drum Slowly,” to television’s “The Simpsons.” There are lists, if you care to google them, of numerous somber or oddball references to our town and its most famous institution.

But one reference that has perhaps not been mentioned until now occurs in a short story of Minnesota’s greatest writer.

F. Scott Fitzgerald, most famously known as the author of “The Great Gatsby,” was born and mostly reared in St. Paul. And while he wandered the country and the world, he could never shake the hold his home state had on him. Several of his finest stories, including “The Ice Palace,” “Winter Dreams,” and “Bernice Bobs Her Hair,” are set in St. Paul.

There is, however, little evidence, in either Fitzgerald biographies or in his fiction, that he ever spent any amount of time in Rochester. Or that, if he did, it made any kind of lasting impression upon him.

Except, that is, for a passing and significant — and not entirely fictitious — mention of Rochester in a story based on Fitizgerald’s youth. The Basil Duke Lee stories, written in Paris during the late 1920s, draw directly from Fitzgerald’s boyhood and adolescence in the Summitt Avenue neighborhood of St. Paul. Even amateur Fitzgerald sleuths are able to match up the characters and incidents in the stories with Fitzgerald’s real-life playmates and adventures.

In the story “The Captured Shadow,” Basil is home from boarding school and has written a play to be staged by his neighborhood friends. He desperately wants his favorite girl, Imogene Bissel, described in an earlier story as “a dark little beauty and the most popular girl in their crowd,” to play the lead on stage.

She couldn’t take the role, however, because “Imogene Bissel was going to Rochester, Minnesota, to have her appendix removed, and wouldn’t be back for three weeks.”

And there it is, possibly the lone reference to Rochester in Fitzgerald’s fiction.

Incidentally, Fitzgerald was paid $3,150 for the story, which appeared in the Saturday Evening Post on Dec. 29, 1928.

But was it really fiction? Imogene Bissel is known to be the stand-in for Margaret Armstrong, young Fitzgerald’s sweetheart. In his “Thoughtbook” in February 1911, 14-year-old Fitzgerald wrote, “I am just crazy about Margaret Armstrong and I have the most awful crush on her that ever was.”

The Armstrong family lived in the Summit neighborhood, in a home that still stands. Margaret was one of five children and three servants living there with her parents in 1910, according to Dave Page, a Fitzgerald scholar.

It’s impossible to determine, more than a century later, whether young Margaret, like Imogene, came to Rochester to have her appendix removed at Mayo Clinic.

But, Page in his masterful book, “F. Scott Fitzgerald in Minnesota,” notes that Margaret acted in three of the four plays young Scott staged in 1911-1914 in St. Paul. Is it possible she missed the fourth because, like the fictional Imogene, she was having an operation in Rochester?

It all adds up to a most delightful literary mystery.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.