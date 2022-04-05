Dorothy's amazing 100 years

Each generation tells its stories. Some are remarkable, in particular those of the Greatest Generation. The journeys of those raised during the Depression followed by a world war remind us of insurmountable obstacles that can be overcome.

A birthday was recently celebrated at the church I attend. Dorothy Hardtke, a 1961 charter member of the Mount Olive Lutheran Church, turned … well, I’ll just come out and say it: Dorothy turned 100.

Dorothy is doing well, and I wanted to write her story. It wasn’t easy for her to fit me in. She plays cards three times a week. I’m fairly sure it’s not high-stakes poker.

Born in 1922 and raised in Riceville, Iowa, Dorothy’s family life was rearranged by the Depression, like millions of others. Her father lost his job and started to farm on rented land. It was a struggle.

During the Depression, you didn’t get to be a kid. When the Wilkes family moved to the farm, Dorothy, only a freshman in school at the time, stayed in town. For her room and board, she worked for a family that had five kids and rented rooms to truck drivers. Cooking, ironing, and laundry were never-ending. Every day after school, her first job was to bake a cake and frost it.

Working as she did, grades were a struggle. She graduated from Riceville High School in 1939.

She moved to Rochester and, for a while, worked at Saint Marys Hospital. Her family would eventually leave farming and move to Rochester. Her mom and dad got jobs at the Hotel Carlton.

One day Dorothy would spot a 6-foot-5 Preston lad named Milt at the popular Brown Derby Café in Rochester. Milt was a student at Gustavus Adolphus College. Later that day, they were dancing at the Pla-Mor Ballroom. Dorothy said Milt was a wonderful dancer, and she fell hard for him.

Uncle Sam summoned Milt to join the Army and paid him a whopping $21 a month. Dorothy remembers the Sunday morning news of Pearl Harbor. The decision was made to get married on Dec. 20, 1941, shortly after war was declared. Dorothy was yet a teenager.

Milt was shipped out and would not return home for four and a half years. Before he left for the Pacific, they had been married a short time. When Milt finally returned, Dorothy felt it was like meeting a stranger.

They would settle in and start their life together. They would both become involved in the communities they lived, including Preston and Rochester. Their son Gary was born, but Dorothy was diagnosed with cancer and could not have additional children soon after that. This was hard news.

They moved to Rochester in 1960 and became charter members of a start-up church in northwest Rochester called Mount Olive. Dorothy loved this church and felt connected, needed, and part of something special as a small group of dedicated people got the church going.

She reflected that life was not easy, but she is proud that she and Milt made their relationship work. Cancer would take Milt in 1997 after 56 years of marriage. She said they had lots of fun together. They had gone on an Alaskan cruise on their 50th anniversary.

All her life, Dorothy has loved people. Her people – her family, friends, and church have sustained her in recent years. She just wants to be remembered as Grandma Dorothy to her two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Dorothy told me the story about her 99th birthday. She got a call to come down to the Gramercy lobby. She did not want to, but she did. When she arrived, the entire staff of Mount Olive had assembled, and they sang, “Happy birthday.” She was overwhelmed by this display of love.

For her 100th birthday, she was again serenaded by her church family. If fact, I think Dorothy has had more than one party. People give Dorothy strength.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .