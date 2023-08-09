Dr. W.A. Allen put his all into caring for his patients

When Dr. W.A. Allen of Rochester was 98 years old, he bought a brand-new Buick automobile.

After all, how was the man said to be the nation’s oldest practicing physician supposed to make house calls?

The year was 1932, and Dr. Wilson Adolphus Allen, who had never employed a chauffeur, took pride in driving wherever his patients needed him, even at an age when most people have been retired for decades.

Allen had wanted to be a physician ever since he was a boy in Indiana. A frontier doctor had arrived, presumably by horse and buggy, at the family home to treat Allen’s ill mother. The boy resolved then and there to become a doctor..

After graduating from Franklin College in Indiana and briefly teaching mathematics, Allen became an associate of a local doctor and served what was in effect an apprenticeship. Unfortunately, Allen’s fledgling medical career was temporarily interrupted by his own ill health. So in 1865, Allen and his wife, Flora, moved to Minnesota to seek a more hospitable climate. They settled in Plainview, and Allen began treating Civil War veterans who had returned to the area carrying various illnesses and ailments.

With his own health on the mend, Allen enrolled in Hahnerman Medical College in Chicago, where he completed a degree in homeopathy. In 1872, he opened a medical practice in the Leland Block in downtown Rochester. It would be the location of his office for the next 62 years.

Over the years, Allen, with his black overcoat, white shirt, black tie and white goatee, was a familiar figure in Rochester, whether at Masonic meetings or civic events. And, of course, from the time he purchased his first car in 1907, Allen was frequently seen driving on city streets and rural roads,

His long years of medical practice coincided with decades of progress in science, public health and education. “Dr. Allen was not a mere spectator of all this moral and spiritual progress, he was an active participant in it,” said the Rev. R. Homer Gleason, of the First Universalist Church, where Allen was a longtime member. “He has understood and practiced the truth that to love one’s own, it is not necessary to hate others.”

After Flora Allen died in 1922, Allen converted the family home in southeast Rochester to a residential hospital.

In his 90s, Allen expressed his desire to make it to 100. When, on March 6, 1934, he reached that milestone, even the president of the United States took notice. “Mrs. Roosevelt and I extend to you our heartiest congratulations on your century birthday,” read a telegram from President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Allen also received congratulations from Drs. Will and Charlie Mayo, who were at their winter homes in Arizona.

On his birthday, Allen received numerous well-wishers at his home. “He wore a red carnation, his favorite flower, on his blue dressing gown, in brilliant contrast to his white mustache, goatee and hair,” reported the Post-Bulletin.

Two months later, on May 10, Allen was working at his desk, preparing to mail a letter. The stamp fell to the floor, and as Allen bent to pick it up, he fell backward, injuring his hip. He was placed in bed, where he wrote a prescription for one of his patients, and then a short time later lapsed into unconsciousness.

He died the next day, May 11, 1934.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.