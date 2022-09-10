Each loss on 9/11 left a void in the lives of those who loved them

James Debeuneure was an elementary school teacher. Darlene Flagg was a housewife. Anthony Rodriguez was a firefighter.

I feel a connection to them, though we’d never met. And I think of them often.

Mary Kathleen Shearer owned a doll store. Henry Fernandez was a pastry maker. Amy Nicole Jarret was a flight attendant.

Sometimes I wonder how their days began. Like most of us, they had probably fallen into a routine that included a promise to someone to “See you after work.”

It’s a promise they wouldn’t be able to keep.

It was September 11, 2001.

I’d had a big red circle around that date on my calendar for month. After a difficult birth, my son Steven would have his six-month check-up on 9/11. He’d blossomed in the weeks and months since his birth, and in my heart I knew we’d get good news from his doctor.

In a way that only a parent can know, Steven’s very existence had opened my eyes to a joy and love I never dreamed possible.

But just hours before our scheduled appointment, details began to emerge of the horrors that would forever mark September 11. Feelings of loss and vulnerability and evil left me hollow in a way I’d never known before. I forced myself to step away from the images that had been burned into my mind and needed to restore a sense of reality. So as I had so often, I stood next to Steven’s crib and tried to lose myself in the peaceful sound of his breathing. But as he slept on this day I found myself facing the frightening knowledge that I would never be able to fully protect this fragile gift I’d been given.

Sean Thomas Canavan was a carpenter. Wendy Small was a secretary. Paul Laszczynski was a police officer.

June 2014. It was a sweltering summer day in New York City, but I was shivering despite the heat.

The National 9/11 Memorial and Museum had been open for less than a month, and with a sense of déjà vu I felt the same hollow feeling I’d felt nearly 13 years earlier.

I stood next to a crushed firetruck and watched video of smoke billowing from an airplane-sized gash torn into the side of one of the towers of the World Trade Center. From another part of the museum a somber voice recited the names of those who perished that day.

Steven asked me why I was crying.

Wayne White was a mailroom manager. Asia S. Cottom was a student. David Marc Sullins was a paramedic.

I stood at the reflecting pools that marked the footprints of the original Twin Towers and watched the eerie scene of airplanes passing their own images in the mirrored façade of the Freedom Tower.

The bronze parapets that surround the pools listed the names of those who died on 9/11, and that’s when I had one of the most poignant realizations of my life: every person who perished on that day was loved by someone.

Someone had cried over every soul whose life story lists September 11, 2001 as “date of death.”

Jeffrey James Shaw was an electrician. Manuel O. Asitimbay was a cook. Charles Burlingame was a pilot for American Airlines.

They were all loved by someone.

I’m embarrassed that I’d never thought of it before, and it’s an understanding that returns often and at times I’m not expecting it. Like when I watch kids file onto a school bus. When the waitress asks if I’d like more coffee. As I look around at the worshippers at church on Sunday.

I might not know anything else about them, but I know they’re all important to someone. Their loss would leave a void that would never be filled completely.

Steven got a glowing report from his doctor on the day three thousand lives ended.

Juan Ortega-Campos was a deliveryman. Barbara Keating was a church receptionist. Nolbert Salomon was a security guard.

Each of them was and is loved by someone.

We all are. And there’s no greater gift than that.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.