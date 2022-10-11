Famed plastic surgeon who repaired WW II airmen got his start in Rochester

Just before Christmas 1924, there arrived in Rochester a young physician from New Zealand who was destined to become one of the great heroic figures of the Battle of Britain in World War II.

The doctor, Archibald McIndoe, did not fly a fighter plane in the battle. Instead, he repaired the horribly burned faces, hands and legs of pilots whose planes had been shot up in aerial combat with Nazi bombers.

McIndoe was “the most famous plastic surgeon of the war,” according to historian Adam Classen, of Massey University in New Zealand.

McIndoe’s brilliant future was glimpsed early in his Mayo Clinic fellowship in surgery. A native of Dunedin, New Zealand, McIndoe came to Rochester at age 24 and quickly impressed chief Mayo pathologist Dr. Harold E. Robertson, as well as Drs. Will and Charlie Mayo.

His career seemed to be off to a flying start – with one hangup. McIndoe had left his wife, Adonia, behind in New Zealand. McIndoe’s Mayo salary, according to biographer Leonard Mosely, was $45 per week, “certainly not sufficient to keep a wife.” Finally, Will Mayo told McIndoe to send for Adonia, promising to try to find a Mayo job for her.

Adonia did, indeed, get a job in the Mayo pathology department, where she eventually helped her husband with dissections of organs and tissue. She was “shrewd and witty” and was a hit with other fellows’ wives, according to Mosely. The couple are listed in the 1927 city directory as living in the College Apartments.

Dr. Donald C. Balfour, himself a musician, was so taken with Adonia’s talents on the piano that he helped arrange a job for her playing in the orchestra that entertained guests at the Kahler Hotel. Her salary, according to Mosley, was $60 a week. With the extra income, the McIndoes were able to buy a car and move into a home on First Street Northwest in the Kutzky Park area. Meanwhile, they became parents of a baby girl.

But all was not well. McIndoe’s application for American citizenship, although supported by the Mayos, was tangled up in red tape, and while Adonia apparently relished life in Rochester, McIndoe himself was growing restless. “He had the respect of the Mayos, the affection of Balfour and the hand in which he held the knife had become firm and confident,” Mosely writes.

It wasn’t enough. So, in 1930 he accepted an offer to join a new hospital in London.

During the next decade, McIndoe became known as a top plastic surgeon. But it was the war that made him a legend. His innovative treatments included warm saline baths to heal burn wounds. He replaced missing eyelids, refashioned noses and ears, repaired hands that had burned into clawlike grips. Just as importantly, he encouraged his patients, known as “the Guinea Pig Club,” to go out in public, and he asked the public to accept the men like everyone else.

“His work in plastic surgery on mangled and burned aircrew personnel earned him international recognition,” the Post-Bulletin reported.

After the war, McIndoe was knighted by King George VI.

In 1958, while at a medical conference in Chicago, McIndoe made a trip to Mayo for a complete physical. The exam turned up issues with his heart. He continued to work, but died in his sleep at age 59, on April 12, 1960. He was survived by his second wife, Constance, and by his two daughters.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.