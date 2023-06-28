Fear of youth experimenting with a 'psychedelic' trip grips Rochester

The summer of 1967 has come down to us as the Summer of Love.

In Rochester, though, it was in some respects the summer of angst.

Nationwide, there were race riots in major cities. More American troops were being sent to Vietnam. Popular music was turning toward hard rock.

Of major concern locally, though, was the fear that more and more American young people, including in Rochester, were trying dangerous drugs.

“Fizz like an acid head” buttons were being worn by some students, the Post-Bulletin reported. “Some Rochester college students have experimented with marijuana and a few high school students try it for kicks,” the newspaper said. An informal survey by the Post-Bulletin found “a small handful of Rochester people who have experimented with LSD.”

Meanwhile, a statewide survey of college students discovered that “the use of LSD is rising around college campuses, where a student can whip up a batch of the dangerous drug in a chemistry lab.”

In mid-July that year, Minneapolis police reported that the recent deaths of five young people, ages 20 and 21, were linked to drug use. It was shocking news for midwesterners, who had thought these tragedies were confined to the coasts.

All of this prompted the need for reassurance in Rochester, where the perception was that kids from good families would not be tempted by drugs. It was the kind of place where young people could still be entertained by squeezing as many friends as possible into a car for “Cram Nite” at the Star-Lite outdoor theater, where admission was $1.50 per vehicle.

So, in an article headlined “How prepared are city grads for drug encounter?” the Post-Bulletin examined how Rochester public school students were educated about drugs. Howard Monnet, a Kellogg Junior High School health teacher, said, “I don’t feel from the discussions we have that they want to try it.”

Monnet said that students in his classes were required to do written and oral reports on drugs, and are often “appalled” by what they discover on their own. “I can’t get up on a bandstand and preach,” he said. “They wouldn’t pay any attention to me.”

The Post-Bulletin also made contact with a drug dealer in the Minneapolis area, who said, “A pusher would have to be crazy to go down to Rochester. That city has too many medical people who can easily tell if marijuana has been smoked by the odor it gives.”

As for the harder drugs, the newspaper carried a column by Ann Landers on July 17 in which a one-time LSD user urged her to “tell kids everywhere that this psychedelic stuff can be horribly dangerous.”

Not to be overlooked, evangelist Billy Graham, who was in town that month for oral surgery at Mayo Clinic, blamed permissiveness and lack of religion for the drug crisis and the so-called generation gap. “Young people need as much guidance from their parents today as ever in history,” Graham said, following a round of golf at the Rochester Golf and Country Club.

Whether Rochester’s nerves were calmed by all of this is not clear. But the movie playing at the Lawler the last weekend of the month probably didn’t help: “The Trip,” starring Peter Fonda as an LSD user, and presented, as the ads proclaimed, “in psychedelic color.”

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.