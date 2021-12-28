Fire sale had crowd in a hot stew

On Nov. 17, 1956, the J.C. Penney store at the corner of First Street SE and South Broadway was destroyed by a fire. Contributed

On the night of Nov. 17, 1956, Maybelle Finn had gone downtown for dinner. About 7 p.m., she pulled a fire alarm after noticing smoke coming from the back of the J.C. Penney store at the corner of First Street SE and South Broadway.

Within minutes, 70 firefighters with eight pieces of equipment arrived while 35 police officers assisted with crowd control and traffic. At 3 a.m., when the firemen judged the fire to be under control, flames burst into the open, and the store’s roof and south wall caved in. The building, built in 1925, would be a total loss.

One month later, on Dec. 19, police officers were called to the fairgrounds during the Penney’s Fire Sale. The doors of Building 31 opened at 10 a.m. and were closed 45 minutes later because of the crush of people; 15 women needed to be removed after they fainted in the shopping frenzy.

Broadway Plaza now stands where the J.C. Penney store once stood. Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.