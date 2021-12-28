SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Fire sale had crowd in a hot stew

J.C. Penney building was destroyed by fire on Nov. 17, 1956.

By Lee Hilgendorf
December 28, 2021 08:30 AM
Share
Penneys fire 1.jpg
On Nov. 17, 1956, the J.C. Penney store at the corner of First Street SE and South Broadway was destroyed by a fire.
Contributed

On the night of Nov. 17, 1956, Maybelle Finn had gone downtown for dinner. About 7 p.m., she pulled a fire alarm after noticing smoke coming from the back of the J.C. Penney store at the corner of First Street SE and South Broadway.

Within minutes, 70 firefighters with eight pieces of equipment arrived while 35 police officers assisted with crowd control and traffic. At 3 a.m., when the firemen judged the fire to be under control, flames burst into the open, and the store’s roof and south wall caved in. The building, built in 1925, would be a total loss.

One month later, on Dec. 19, police officers were called to the fairgrounds during the Penney’s Fire Sale. The doors of Building 31 opened at 10 a.m. and were closed 45 minutes later because of the crush of people; 15 women needed to be removed after they fainted in the shopping frenzy.

P1030927.JPG
Broadway Plaza now stands where the J.C. Penney store once stood.
Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTEREXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Winter in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 05, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Physicians making house calls barely make it back in blizzard
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07371.jpg
Community
Ayooluwa Odeyinka: Why you should care about saving the rookery
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.
January 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Ayooluwa Odeyinka