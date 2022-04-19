First Beach Boys concert in Rochester was also first snowfall that season

Rochester fans of the Beach Boys had to get out the galoshes and snow shovels when the legendary band brought its summertime music to town.

The first Beach Boys concert in Rochester, on Nov. 18, 1965, took place during the first snowfall of that season. A slick coating on streets and roads caused traffic to crawl along bumper-to-bumper.

Despite that, 2,500 people found their way to Mayo Civic Auditorium for the concert. And, according to a Post-Bulletin report on the show, those fans brought along their voices, resulting in “one continuous scream.”

The Beach Boys played their big hits, including “Fun, Fun, Fun” and “I Get Around,” as well as their groundbreaking summer 1965 single, “California Girls.” The band, which formed in 1961 in southern California, consisted of the Wilson brothers – Brian, Dennis and Carl – and their cousin, Mike Love, along with high school friend Alan Jardine.

By the time of this concert, though, Brian, the savant-like songwriter, producer and arranger, had stopped performing to concentrate on studio work. “He's so rich he can stay home,” one of of his bandmates joked in Rochester. For this show, Bruce Johnston took Brian's place on stage, as he would for the next several decades.

Carl Wilson was interviewed by the Post-Bulletin before the concert, and said that while surf music was slowing down, it was still “really hot” in southern California.

This Rochester concert, though, found the Beach Boys at a time of transition, ready to outgrow their striped shirts and sunny tunes. They performed the Beatles' delicate “You've Got to Hide Your Love Away,” as well as an innovative new song, “The Little Girl I Once Knew.”

Meanwhile, back in California, Brian Wilson was writing and crafting what would become the “Pet Sounds” album. The bittersweet new songs explored mature themes of loss and love rather than celebrating hot rods and surfing. That record is now regarded as the Beach Boys' masterpiece and one of the greatest pop albums of all-time.

In Rochester, though, it was still mostly fun times, aided by the show's opening acts: The Castaways performing their hit “Liar, Liar," the Strangeloves singing “I Want Candy” and the Gentrys doing “Keep on Dancing.”

Over the next several years, the Beach Boys would undergo numerous changes. For starters, Brian Wilson would descend into a dark place emotionally and physically. By the time the Beach Boys returned to Rochester for a concert on April 11, 2002, Dennis Wilson (accidental drowning) and Carl Wilson (cancer) were both dead. Jardine had left the band. Love and Johnston carried on, leading a group of musicians and singers in re-creating the classic Beach Boys sound.

The Beach Boys took the stage that day at Mayo Civic Center and ran through a set of greatest hits that had fans singing along and dancing in the aisles: “Surfer Girl,” “Little Honda,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “God Only Knows,” “Wouldn't it Be Nice,” “Surfin' USA” and, as an encore, “Fun, Fun, Fun.”

Have we mentioned the weather that April day? Once again, while the music of the Beach Boys promised summer inside the civic center, a snow storm raged outside.

“You people will do anything to keep your beer cold,” Johnston quipped from the stage.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.