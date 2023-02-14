99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fixing broken machines keeps Rochester's James Aakre going

There is one man in town who can fix any gaming console from a Nintendo Entertainment System to a PS4.

Asked and Answered - James Aakre
James Aakre owns The Machine Shed. Aakre is photographed Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
February 14, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Have a broken Xbox, Playstation, or old Nintendo 64?

There’s one man in Rochester who can fix it all up for you, and you can play old arcade games while the repairs are being done.

Games across Rochester shout out a big "thank you" to James Aakre at The Machine Shed.

The Machine Shed originally started as an arcade-only seven years ago, but eventually leveled up as a spot for Aakre to buy and sell games, and fix any type of video game console in need of repairs.

Also Read
Historic Third Street
Local
Incentives sought to support proposed downtown Rochester historic district
Rochester council voices support for more discussion about historic commercial district, but some members say more support for property owners is needed.
February 13, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
c317b7b28f5b843c757a7d18c20b4002.jpg
Local
6 things to know about riverfront planning efforts for downtown Rochester
Rochester council receives update on work aimed at redevelopment along the Zumbro River.
February 13, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Victoria White at Capitol
Local
Rochester woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot is heading to trial
Victoria White's planned trial comes two years and five months after a mob forced its way into Capitol.
February 13, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

What were some of the adjustments you’ve had to make to your business over the last few years?

ADVERTISEMENT

When I first started, I was just a straight up arcade and because of COVID, we had to adjust the way we did things by quite a bit. Selling games and repairing consoles, that became a huge (part of) the business now — the repair side — because we're the only ones in town that do it.

Are there any types of video game consoles you don’t repair?

PS5s and any of the other new-generation consoles. We don't repair it because we can't get parts for them.

What types of consoles are most commonly in need of repair these days?

PS4s. I have three to four, at any given time and I think one of the reasons is because there's more PS4s out there than anything else. It's not that they're poorly made. There's just so many out there. We do a lot of hard drive repairs, and a lot of HDMI repairs for them. Everything else is less frequent and you only see a couple of each month.

What has been the most unique item someone has brought into the store in recent memory?

The Vectrex. They were made from about 1982 to 1984 and are actually a full fledged arcade machine. The door in the front is dropped down where the joystick is. And you were supposed to carry it around, which is kind of weird. At the time, it was about $200 in '80s money. They didn't sell many because the ones that you did buy, you had to order through Sears catalog.

With big events like Nintendo Direct this previous week, does the hype or announcements of games from the event draw in people’s nostalgia for consoles or games that aren’t being made anymore?

ADVERTISEMENT

It's going to amp up Nintendo 3DS sales for us. Because most people, they're at this point now where they don't care what you do with your 3DS software. Where before, they would actually blacklist your 3DS for messing with it. That's what we noticed with the PlayStation3, when Sony closed down their store for PS3 updates, all of a sudden there was this hard push to get a PlayStation3. Because Sony doesn't care anymore.

What happens to them? There is such a thing as PlayStation4 and Xbox as well where if you mess with the software inside them enough, they'll actually blacklist you. And it basically makes your whole system defunct where you can't even log on anymore.

Do gamers have a shopping habit of what they want to buy based off the time of year?

Yes they do. We're seeing this trend to where it used to be that the big Nintendo games and Super Nintendo were the collectibles. Now it's Nintendo 64 and the GameCube, which are the most collectible stuff. I've been here long enough to where I'm starting to notice the trends of the way things work. And believe it or not, a lot of these games sell more seasonally than they do otherwise.

Like during the winter holidays Nintendo 64 sells more, but during the summer holidays, PlayStation sells more. And I think because during the summer everything is more remote, remotely playing with other people. With Nintendo 64 you’re huddled up at home and you invite friends over and you play together.

What do you enjoy the most about doing this every day?

It's what I know. I've been repairing stuff for years for 30. I started at a place called Funkoland when I was 18. It was a used game store that started in St. Paul. They eventually got bought out by GameStop. Right along that same era, I also worked at Aladdin's Castle, which was a huge arcade that was nationwide.

I learned to repair arcade machines through that, and I learned the use of games through Funkoland. Once both of those places went under, or I just got older, I wound up becoming a television repairman. Which falls in line with everything else I’m doing. Jobs like that are fleeting at best because everything's thrown away.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was this point where eventually I was done with that job. And it was kind of like, you know, I went into opening my own small IT business and it just made sense that I open up something like this, because this is what I know.

I was initially just collecting arcade machines, because I moved from collecting stuff like this to collecting arcade machines. That was just the direction of it. And so there was this point where my wife was eventually, like, "You need to get rid of these arcade machines. You need to do something with them," and that brought me to where I am now.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: PEOPLEASKED AND ANSWEREDROCHESTER
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Blizzard causes havoc
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
February 14, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
IMG_1759.jpg
Business
Carroll’s Corn kicks off celebration of 30 years in downtown Rochester
"It's like I'm running a legacy, more than a business, and I want to honor what Pat (Carroll) laid the foundation,” said owner Seamus Kolb.
February 13, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
2-13-23 Garage Fire 4.jpg
Local
Garage, vehicles destroyed in Monday morning fire in rural southeast Rochester
The first crews on scene reported a triple-stall detached garage was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
February 13, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Steve Sandvik
Local
Mower County Sheriff threatens to sue county over disclosures
Officials released documents related to an investigation into Sheriff Steve Sandvik's workplace behavior. The sheriff says his privacy was violated.
February 13, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson