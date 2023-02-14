Fixing broken machines keeps Rochester's James Aakre going

ROCHESTER — Have a broken Xbox, Playstation, or old Nintendo 64?

There’s one man in Rochester who can fix it all up for you, and you can play old arcade games while the repairs are being done.

Games across Rochester shout out a big "thank you" to James Aakre at The Machine Shed.

The Machine Shed originally started as an arcade-only seven years ago, but eventually leveled up as a spot for Aakre to buy and sell games, and fix any type of video game console in need of repairs.

What were some of the adjustments you’ve had to make to your business over the last few years?

When I first started, I was just a straight up arcade and because of COVID, we had to adjust the way we did things by quite a bit. Selling games and repairing consoles, that became a huge (part of) the business now — the repair side — because we're the only ones in town that do it.

Are there any types of video game consoles you don’t repair?

PS5s and any of the other new-generation consoles. We don't repair it because we can't get parts for them.

What types of consoles are most commonly in need of repair these days?

PS4s. I have three to four, at any given time and I think one of the reasons is because there's more PS4s out there than anything else. It's not that they're poorly made. There's just so many out there. We do a lot of hard drive repairs, and a lot of HDMI repairs for them. Everything else is less frequent and you only see a couple of each month.

What has been the most unique item someone has brought into the store in recent memory?

The Vectrex. They were made from about 1982 to 1984 and are actually a full fledged arcade machine. The door in the front is dropped down where the joystick is. And you were supposed to carry it around, which is kind of weird. At the time, it was about $200 in '80s money. They didn't sell many because the ones that you did buy, you had to order through Sears catalog.

With big events like Nintendo Direct this previous week, does the hype or announcements of games from the event draw in people’s nostalgia for consoles or games that aren’t being made anymore?

It's going to amp up Nintendo 3DS sales for us. Because most people, they're at this point now where they don't care what you do with your 3DS software. Where before, they would actually blacklist your 3DS for messing with it. That's what we noticed with the PlayStation3, when Sony closed down their store for PS3 updates, all of a sudden there was this hard push to get a PlayStation3. Because Sony doesn't care anymore.

What happens to them? There is such a thing as PlayStation4 and Xbox as well where if you mess with the software inside them enough, they'll actually blacklist you. And it basically makes your whole system defunct where you can't even log on anymore.

Do gamers have a shopping habit of what they want to buy based off the time of year?

Yes they do. We're seeing this trend to where it used to be that the big Nintendo games and Super Nintendo were the collectibles. Now it's Nintendo 64 and the GameCube, which are the most collectible stuff. I've been here long enough to where I'm starting to notice the trends of the way things work. And believe it or not, a lot of these games sell more seasonally than they do otherwise.

Like during the winter holidays Nintendo 64 sells more, but during the summer holidays, PlayStation sells more. And I think because during the summer everything is more remote, remotely playing with other people. With Nintendo 64 you’re huddled up at home and you invite friends over and you play together.

What do you enjoy the most about doing this every day?

It's what I know. I've been repairing stuff for years for 30. I started at a place called Funkoland when I was 18. It was a used game store that started in St. Paul. They eventually got bought out by GameStop. Right along that same era, I also worked at Aladdin's Castle, which was a huge arcade that was nationwide.

I learned to repair arcade machines through that, and I learned the use of games through Funkoland. Once both of those places went under, or I just got older, I wound up becoming a television repairman. Which falls in line with everything else I’m doing. Jobs like that are fleeting at best because everything's thrown away.

There was this point where eventually I was done with that job. And it was kind of like, you know, I went into opening my own small IT business and it just made sense that I open up something like this, because this is what I know.

I was initially just collecting arcade machines, because I moved from collecting stuff like this to collecting arcade machines. That was just the direction of it. And so there was this point where my wife was eventually, like, "You need to get rid of these arcade machines. You need to do something with them," and that brought me to where I am now.

