Folwell brought a European flair to the western edge of Rochester in 1930

The opening of Folwell School on Dec. 1, 1930, heralded a new era in school design in Rochester, according to everyone from school officials to the architect.

Or did it?

Folwell, still in use more than 90 years later, remains a distinct, one-of-a-kind landmark among Rochester public schools.

Folwell’s exterior architecture, designed by noted architect Harold Crawford to reflect a European influence, is still eye-catching. Subsequent building additions have failed to diminish the school’s appearance. Not even the noisy swath of concrete that is Highway 52 can draw attention from Folwell, which hugs the western slope of Pill Hill.

Of course, there was no super highway there when the school opened at Sixth Street and Fifteenth Avenue Southwest. In fact, land to the west of the school was mostly rural. Even the prosperous neighborhood in which the school is located was still in early stages of development.

A reminiscence of Folwell’s early years, published decades later, noted that as late as 1939, some streets around the school still resembled country lanes.

This, then, was the setting for the city’s seventh elementary school. Crawford, who was Rochester’s architect of choice for residential and commercial buildings alike, pulled out all the stops in designing Folwell.

“Although the school has modern innovations, it is based on the medieval architecture of northern Italy,” Crawford told the Post-Bulletin. The salmon-pink bricks, again borrowed from northern Italian design, were among Folwell’s distinctive features.

In addition, Crawford said, “We made the building conform with the grade of the ground instead of the opposite, as is usually done.” As a result, the school presents a rather prim appearance from the front, but from the rear shows its full height.

The school’s original two wings meet at what was the formal main entry to the building. On the back-facing side, overlooking the playground area, Crawford placed a small balcony, from which teachers “can direct or watch the children there,” the Post-Bulletin reported.

Finally, “Assuring both the safety of pupils and lower insurance rates, fireproof construction predominates.”

Folwell opened to students midway through the 1930-31 school year to help ease overcrowding at other schools on the west side of the city. “Only the pupils living nearest the new building have been enrolled at the Folwell School to relieve the crowded conditions at Edison and Lincoln,” the Post-Bulletin reported on opening day.

Of the building itself, the Post-Bulletin said pupils were “getting a new school that has both beauty and architectural design that inaugurates a new plan in Rochester.”

That plan, though, was never really carried forward. Crawford later designed three more Rochester schools, Horace Mann, Jefferson and Longfellow, none of which have the architectural flair of Folwell.

Then, when there was a need to rapidly build new elementary schools in the baby-boom years of the 1950s and 1960s, modern, functional designs were adopted.

In the early 1980s, as the school district faced a decision on closing some neighborhood schools, there were whispers that Folwell should be among those facing closure because its interior spaces were outmoded. But its nearest neighbors, Edison and the newer Lincoln, were shuttered instead.

So Folwell continues to stand sentinel on its little plot of Pill Hill, a reminder of an architect’s skill and a community’s aspirations.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.