For referee Jared Butson, officiating is 'in my blood'

ROCHESTER — When an athlete’s playing career eventually comes to an end, many look for different avenues to stay involved in the game. The route many follow is to get into coaching, while others are content to be fans.

For St. Charles’ Jared Butson, the route he chose 27 years ago involved putting on the pinstripe shirt — an outdated look nowadays — and grabbing a whistle to officiate football and basketball games at the high school and collegiate level.

Butson, a physical education teacher at St. Charles High School during the day, spoke with the Post Bulletin about the nuances of being an official and how others like him in the region are currently handling the massive shortage of referees.

Just starting out here, what made you want to go into officiating?

For me, it was a work-study opportunity when I was at St. Cloud State. And I started officiating intramural sports. And I’ll put it this way, instantly, that was in my blood. When I played high school sports, I was mediocre at best in high school sports. I love sports and it was a way for me to give back and still stay involved with the game. Some people once they finish off their playing days, they get into coaching, many people might get into the parenting role or just a following their favorite local team. I got into blowing the whistle.

But the network of people that I've been associated with over the years, whether it be athletic directors or fellow officials, coaches, it's awesome because we're all in it for one common purpose and that's to serve the student-athlete.

What is the process of becoming an official?

So you can go through the Minnesota State High School and even go through our local group. It's a simple application process, which is more of a formality than anything. If you have experience great. If you don't have experience, that's more than fine too. We get you partnered up with a mentor. We have a training program. We have training videos, we have workshops. The mentor and the mentee, they really are in sync throughout the season.

In your years as an official, and not considering the current shortage of officials, what have you noticed to be the main challenges that officials face on a regular basis?

I keep getting older and the athletes stay the same. The game is much faster today than it was when I first started. I've been doing this since 1995. I think I received my first varsity game in 1998. The game is more challenging because of the speed because of the transition type of basketball that everyone tries to play.

We have the restricted arc which came in a few years ago. So that's another added challenge. In the high school game, the shot clock in two years will be coming into play for all high school games.That's going to be another layer of a challenge.

And how have officials adjusted to these challenges?

The big thing is the implementation of three-person crews at games. When I first started, pretty much everything was two-person crews. Very, very rarely would you get three-person. The three-person crews are most of our conferences in southeast Minnesota, even across the state are three-person, and there's a few here and there that are two-person… But that's been the biggest thing to try and keep up with the changes of the game with the faster game.

We have three different angles on the court for calling violations and fouls for getting the play right. With a two-person crew, you only have a vantage point at two. So with keeping up with the speed of the game and how the game has changed that's been the biggest thing because of the implementation of pretty much a three-person crew.

What is the key for an official to handle the relationships with players and coaches during a game?

No. 1 you got to maintain professionalism all game long with your coaches and with your players. No. 2, they have to be respectful conversations. For me when I'm working with coaches, I want them to ask a question in an even tone, even demeanor. I can give them some information. I can say “Hey, I didn't see it that way, but this is how I saw it.” If they ask a question I can provide an answer. We keep it professional. We move on.

The running commentary that you'll get from some coaches — it's few and far between — “travel,” “double dribble,” “violation,” “out of bounds.” Form it into a question. Give me a question that I can answer. And we can make this conversation real productive for both parties.

You mention humor, what have been some of the funniest or most ridiculous comments you’ve received from fans or parents during a game?

One I heard last night was a “call it both ways.” This came from the crowd and I look up and it's four-to-four in fouls.

There are the constant “three seconds in the lane,” “three seconds,” “three seconds.” As there is offensive rebound after offensive rebound and shots being put up. Well OK, you can’t have three seconds in the lane. So, a lot of the comments come down to that your average fan doesn't necessarily know the spirit and the intent of the rule. I can count on about two fingers how many three seconds in the lanes I've had this year.

Now kind of on the flip-side of that, what’s been some of the worst or nastiest comments that’ve been made to you or another official?

Being screamed at in a negative tone, cussed at, comments that are degrading to a person, that are degrading to them as a human being. I mean, if you stop and think about it, what other spot in society can you pay $6 or $8 and go in and verbally bully a human being and get away with it?

There's no other spot that you can do that in society besides a sporting event.

And most of the time, fans, parents are pretty darn good. But when it goes below the line and becomes negative and they start swearing at you, or they make just comments off the cuff on “you need glasses,” “open your eyes,” and “you're missing a good game” or “this game is above your head.” Just mean stuff like that is negative and below the line.

We try to block it out. And the more veteran person does a really good job with it compared to a younger person. When we talk about the shortage of officials, that's where some of that comes from is right there.

We have a society that thinks that's OK, or some people think that's just part of the game. But yet, here we have this younger person out there who may be a little bit fragile. They're just getting going. They're learning how to deal with this decision-making and control of the game and keeping it safe. And then they're getting hollered at and that turns some people away.

How has the pandemic affected officiating at all levels and created the current shortages of officials?

We were starting to look at a shortage prior to the pandemic. Numbers were getting tighter and tighter. And then we go into COVID. We have lost officials. I mean everyone has lost officials, whether they just don't want to go out because of mixing with all the different people out of venue. Or maybe they were at the end of their career and they're like “This may just be a perfect time to exit and retire.”

What’s going on is we have more people retiring versus getting into it. It’s a big-time balance for our people because this is a sideline job. So that means that I still have my day job. I still have my responsibility as a father to my three kids, a responsibility to my wife as a husband. I’m on four nights a week, so that’s four nights that I’m away from my family.

How have officials like yourself handled the current shortage of officials?

It's picking up more games. But it's also working with the athletic directors to move games off of busy dates. At the end of the day, these games can’t be played without registered officials.

Where do you see the state of officiating in Minnesota in the years to come?

I think we're going to be at this level for the next couple of years. I'm hopeful that we come out of the pandemic and that we're going to get better with our supply of officials. But I don't know. It's going to take some work to get out of this hole.