For whom the bell tolls? For my car, of course

Sometimes you can tell by the way the phone rings that you shouldn’t answer it. A wall-mounted harvest gold TouchTone might be the very latest in telephone technology, but the best way to guard against unwanted calls was still intuition. And I didn’t listen to mine.

“Hello?”

“Hey, Dan. It’s Kevin. I need a big favor …”

Maybe I could try to sound mechanical and say something like “… can’t take your call right now. At the tone, please leave a message and …”

Nope. Probably too late for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey, Kev. What’s up?”

“I mean a REALLY big favor.”

I was wary when he needed a big favor; now that it was a REALLY big favor, the alarm bells were going off. But my mouth was running two steps ahead of my brain: “Anything, Kev.”

Anything, I thought, except borrowing my car.

“I need to borrow your car.”

“My car? Man, Kevin. I don’t think …”

“Listen, listen,” he pleaded. “Here’s the deal: I’m meeting Billy and Mike in the Cities. We’ve got tickets for the Viking game, and my car’s leakin’ oil all over the garage floor …”

“Oh, man, Kev. You wanna take my car to the Cities?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Vikings and the PACKERS, Dan!”

It didn’t exactly answer my question, but it explained the panic in his voice.

“Have you called any of the other guys? Rick has, like, two cars, a pick-up and a Harley.”

“I tried ‘em all,” he said. “Nobody answered.”

They all trusted their intuition, I thought.

Kevin let the pause linger for a moment, then: “Dan, you’re my last hope.”

I was juggling the pros and cons in my mind, and the cons were winning; my car was three years old, but it still smelled like a new car. For three years I’d managed to avoid dents and door-dings, and now my buddy was asking to take my car to Minneapolis, which always felt like a 70-mile-an-hour, six-lane bumper-to-bumper demo derby.

But on the “pro” side, I’d known Kevin forever. Heck, we went to a Cheap Trick concert together; if that doesn’t bond you for life, nothing will.

ADVERTISEMENT

I asked myself if Kevin would lend me his car … if it wasn’t leaking oil all over the garage floor … if I really needed it. I knew he would.

“Yeah, you can use my car,” I said.

“Hey, thanks, Dan! You’re the best! I’ll treat it like it was my own.”

My intuition told me I’d made the right decision.

“You’d be welcome to come with us,” Kevin said. “But we got our tickets, like, a year ago. Vikings and Packers … they’ve been sold out forever.”

“That’s okay,” I said. “I’m fine watching it here. Wave at me if they put you on TV. It’s the noon game, right? I’ll be up early tomorrow … stop over any time.”

“See, that’s the thing,” he said. “We’re staying at a hotel in Minneapolis, and we’re gonna hit some of the clubs tonight. I was kinda hoping I could keep your car for the weekend.”

Sigh.

Twenty minutes later Kevin shouted, “I’ll fill it with gas,” as he backed out of my driveway.

“Juke Box Hero” was blaring from the cassette deck.

The car was back in my driveway when I woke up Monday morning; the gas tank was full, there were no dents or door-dings, and the new car smell was only slightly diminished by the smell of french fries.

The Vikings won the game.

And there was a note scrawled on the back of an envelope and tucked under a windshield wiper:

"Thanks, Dan! Look in the trunk!! — Kevin"

Kevin had a well-earned reputation as a practical joker, and I opened the trunk slowly.

Inside was an enormous purple foam rubber finger, with “Vikings #1” printed in gold.

The neighbors probably wondered why I was standing in my driveway at 6:30 in the morning, laughing out loud and wearing a huge purple finger. But it felt good to help a friend, and to know that I was worried for nothing.

And if the phone rings urgently again next Saturday morning?

I think I’ll trust my intuition.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.