From a cornfield to a neighborhood in 6 months

Construction of the Quonset pre-fab homes began on Feb. 19, 1946, and the first home was occupied by the end of April. Contributed

On Feb. 19, 1946, excavation crews using dynamite began digging three ditches in a cornfield southwest of downtown Rochester. Within days, as the digging continued, Rochester Ready-Mix was building concrete and block foundations.

Using frames purchased from the Gamble Stores, the William May Company began assembling 20- by 36-foot pre-fab houses.

By March 8, the first Quonset house was erected. The crew was able to finish the rough enclosure in four hours.

Once enclosed, local tradesmen doing plumbing, electrical, heating and finishing work descended on the houses.

The first finished and furnished house was ready for public inspection on April 8.

What would become Fourth Avenue Southwest was a dirt road lined with the construction of Quonset pre-fab homes in 1946. Contributed

Built by the Mayo Foundation, the homes were rented to returning physician-servicemen associated with the foundation at a rate of $52 a month, fully furnished including water, gas and electricity.

The assembly-line style of building continued throughout the summer, and by Aug. 22, 98 of the 100 homes on Third and Fourth Avenues SW were occupied.

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.