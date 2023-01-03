From deputy to real estate agent, Winona realtor Matt Loos loves helping people

WINONA — When Matt Loos started in real estate, he had just finished an “overwhelming and stressful” close to his law enforcement career with the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

He got his real estate license about three years ago and formed a family team, the Loos Team–Keller Williams Premier Realty, with his wife, Abbie, and sister-in-law Amy in 2021. Their goal: help people in southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“The happiness comes when you’re at a closing table after you give your keys to your people, whether it’s a comm or a garage door opener. Some people rented and they’ve never had a garage before. I’m like, ‘Hey, here’s your garage door opener’ and they’re like, ‘I cannot wait to put my car in a garage, this will be so nice.’ It’s the little things like that,” Loos said. “It’s crazy, I’m even feeling the joy right now because it’s just nice to have.”

Some of the clients he’s helped are people Loos previously booked at the jail. The people have returned to work with him because of the trust he built in the jail, including Loos asking inmates about their goals and how they wanted their lives to look.

“It’s been really good. I love it,” Loos said.

You started your career journey in sales at Ace Hardware and then you went into law enforcement. How did you get from your first sales career into law enforcement?

I was doing some hunting and fishing sales just at our local Ace Hardware here in Winona (in high school) … and then I realized I needed to be around people. And then an opportunity came for me to be working in the jail. I grasped that concept because my dad was a law enforcement officer for pretty much 30 years. So I had that I don’t like to say “law enforcement blood,” but … I felt like it was a good push for me to do something different, and I really liked it until things went south. Everything’s good until it’s not good. And they actually … made (the jail in Winona) a 72-hour facility still maintaining all the staff members and then they decided they wanted to get rid of all the detention deputies and that was my position. So they got rid of all the detention deputies to keep shift commanders and transport officers, which transport officers were part-time.

It was really hard for a lot of people. Like I can bounce back to anything, if I was working a job I could go to another job the next day. I can cope to that, I can get from one to the other. But not everybody’s like me or not everyone’s like my buddies that I worked with. It was good. I worked there for maybe 12, 13 years.

When I left, there I was just so thankful that I went and I got my real estate license because I was able to now say … I’m going to be buying, selling, investing real estate and helping people buy and sell and invest in real estate for forever and I’m not going to look back at it.

The fields of law enforcement and real estate are obviously quite different. How have your days changed for you?

One thing I have to really work on every day is my schedule. It’s an everyday occurrence, constantly got to work on it. I work off my schedule and what’s on my schedule is what happens for the day.

I’m also a landlord, too, so I have several rentals and I invested with my brother and by ourselves and with my wife too. It’s a lot to keep everything going. You got to do something that makes you happy at the end of the day. If you’re happy and you’re content with what you’re doing, wonderful do it. But if you’re not happy and you’re not content with where you’re at you have to be able to change.

You said earlier you can bounce into a new job or transition well between things. Are there some lessons you carry through previous jobs that really help you today?

I’m just very thankful and blessed that I can do business with my wife too. She’s also a real estate agent and she got her real estate license maybe a year and a half ago now. … She has been a massive, massive help for our business. But then I think it also helps our relationship too because we talk about things that we’re excited about together and how she can do her thing and how I can do my thing.

You work on a team with your sister-in-law Amy also, right?

My sister-in-law also sells real estate too. Her and Abbie, they didn’t go to class together it was all online but they decided they wanted to do it together and she’s learning just as much as all of us are learning. We’ve not done this before. …

Being a realtor, what is something you wish you’d known about life as a realtor, or wish that people knew about realtors? Or both?

A lot of real estate agents, in my opinion, are not responsive. It’s like one of my biggest pet peeves. I’ll call you and all of a sudden somebody will send me back a text message, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ I’m like, ‘Hey I got to talk to you.’ And then they’re like, ‘I’m busy, I can call you back in three or four days.’

My clients are on my favorite list in my phone. I’m constantly getting reminded of them, they’re on my top of mind. I keep them on top of mind because you have to and you want to. Those are the people that you’re helping out. I want to always give them the best service. You’re going to get referrals from them people, from your clients.

This article has been edited for clarity and space.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .