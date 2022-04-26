From landlocked Mantorville, Frank Beatty became a Navy hero

Lt. Frank E. Beatty, a Navy hero from Mantorville. Contributed

The naval vessel commanded by Lt. Frank E. Beatty was not built for an ocean crossing. Instead, the USS Monterey, known as Monitor No. 6, was designed for service in coastal waters.

But in the summer of 1898, during the Spanish-American War, Beatty steered the Monterey all the way from San Diego across the Pacific Ocean to Manila Bay in the Philippines, where the ship was to reinforce the naval force commanded by Commodore George Dewey.

The Monterey couldn’t carry enough coal to keep its boilers firing at all times, so it was accompanied by a coal ship. Then again, the crashing ocean waves often extinguished the Monterey’s boiler fires, anyway, requiring the ship to be towed.

Somehow, Beatty coaxed the Monterey to make the 8,000-mile crossing in two months, from June 11 to Aug. 13.

It was quite a feat of seagoing skill for a man who grew up in landlocked Mantorville, Minn. And it was the reason Beatty, who eventually became a Rear Admiral, was hailed by the Post-Bulletin as a “Spanish War Hero” when he died in 1926.

Beatty, who was born in 1853 in Jefferson County, Wis., was a boy when his family moved by ox cart across Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota and settled in Mantorville. They lived in a house that still stands on the west side of Main Street in Mantorville, just down the hill from the Dodge County Courthouse. Beatty’s father, Edmund, operated a store, where Frank worked before heading off in 1871 to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Young Beatty, who had never lived near the sea, was preparing to spend his career on the oceans. Perhaps his imagination had been stirred by stories of naval heroism during the recent Civil War.

In any case, Beatty, a brilliant student, graduated from the academy in 1875 and embarked on naval service that would last for more than 40 years. He saw, as the Naval History and Command website states, “the gradual evolution of the Navy,” from square riggers and steam ships to modern battleships.

One of the first ships on which Beatty served was the USS Minnesota, a training vessel stationed in the western Pacific. In 1908, Beatty commanded the USS Wisconsin battleship when it was part of the Great White Fleet that cruised around the world under orders from President Theodore Roosevelt.

He also served as commandant of the Washington Navy Yard, and retired in 1915 as a Rear Admiral. With the outbreak of World War I, though, Beatty was recalled to active duty and was given command of the Navy Yard in Charleston, S.C.

After the war, Beatty and his wife, Anne, retired and made their home in Charleston. One of their children, Frank E. Beatty Jr., had embarked on a naval career, and also eventually reached the rank of Admiral.

Unfortunately, Admiral Beatty contracted influenza and died on March 16, 1926. His wife died five days later. Both are buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Beatty was so highly respected in the Navy that during World War II, two U.S. ships were named after him. The first, the destroyer USS Beatty, was torpedoed and sunk by German planes in 1943 off the coast of Algiers. The second USS Beatty, also a destroyer, was in service from 1945 to 1972.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.