From Rochester, with love and other feelings

When Henry VIII visited Rochester, he didn’t like what he saw.

We’re talking about Rochester, England, of course, but King Henry’s reaction is part of a connect-the-dots exercise that includes a rejected wife-to-be, Charles Dickens, a castle, an appeal for help during World War II, and the Rotary Club of Rochester, Minnesota.

Read on, fellow time-travelers.

In 1539, Henry was searching for wife No. 4; having divorced No. 1, having beheaded No. 2, and having lost No. 3 to illness. He was encouraged to consider a certain German princess, 24-year-old Anne of Cleves, who was said to be a beautiful young lady. Portraits presented to Henry backed up the claim.

The plan was for Anne, on her journey to England, to catch her breath over the New Year holiday of 1540 at the sumptuous castle of Rochester, a town in southeastern England. She was to meet Henry on Jan. 3 in London. Ever impatient, Henry conspired to surprise her on New Year’s Day by secretly making his way to Rochester. But when Henry saw Anne face-to-face, he found himself to be deeply disappointed. “Say what they will,” Henry said, “she is nothing as fair as hath been reported.”

The marriage went ahead, but Henry soon had it annulled, and in a rare charitable gesture, set up Anne with an annual income for life and palaces of her own.

Fast forward 300 years and locales in the same Rochester — again, the one in England — started showing up in stories that captured readers around the world. Charles Dickens, who spent part of his childhood in Rochester, placed in “The Pickwick Papers” the same castle where Henry first spied Anne. Rochester’s cathedral, the Guildhall and the Restoration House mansion appeared in other Dickens novels, including “Great Expectations.”

Dickens, who returned to live in Rochester later in life, had said he wanted to be buried in Rochester’s cathedral. He is buried instead in Westminster Abbey.

Now we’re up to 1930, when a package arrived in Rochester, Minnesota, from the Rotary Club in Rochester, England. It contained a badge for the Rev. George P. Sheridan, past-president of the Rochester, Minnesota, Rotary Club, and was accompanied by the following message:

“Rotarians of the parent city send heartfelt greetings to Minnesota Rotarians, rejoicing that the ancient city’s historical emblem is being used to cement friendship” between the Rotary clubs of both cities.

The badge was affixed with the coat of arms of England’s Rochester, and was inscribed to Sheridan in honor of his visit to the British Rotary club on Aug. 2, 1929. Sheridan, a native of London, had been a guest speaker at that meeting. Sheridan visited the British city again in 1937, carrying greetings from W.A. Moore, Rochester, Minnesota, mayor at the time.

Three years later, in August 1940, as British cities, including Rochester, were being pounded by Nazi bombers during World War II, a different kind of message was received at city hall here.

The lord mayor of Rochester requested aid for his beleaguered city. He was searching for funds to help pay for the Royal Air Force fighter planes that were defending England during what became known as the Battle of Britain.

“Can the mother city look to you for help to defend our home?” he asked.

A year later, America was in the war as well, and some men from Rochester, Minnesota, would indeed be helping to defend the “mother city.”

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.