From that first Fathers Day card to the most recent, being a dad matters

It was gone. Vanished. Disappeared.

I had looked everywhere it could possibly be, and some places that weren’t possible.

I’d pawed through a garbage can filled with stuff I’d only touch out of desperation; I’d rather find it smeared with old mayonnaise than not find it at all. But it wasn’t there.

I pulled the cushions off the couch, searched the kitchen cabinets, riffled the pages of every book on the bookshelf and removed eight pairs of shoes, two vacuum cleaners and a fire extinguisher from the front hall closet.

Nothing.

I looked in the refrigerator, checked both slots of the toaster and emptied my sock drawer.

I’d seen places in my house I’d never seen before. I found a lost set of keys, 53 cents in change and the remote for a television I no longer owned.

But the one thing I was desperate to find was still missing.

For two hours I’d had a hollow feeling in the pit of my stomach, and it was getting worse with every failed search.

“Anything?” Carla asked when I came into the house after checking the trunk of my car.

I shook my head “no”, not trusting myself to speak. But I was beginning to accept the awful truth.

My very first Father’s Day card was gone.

We’d had a dozen neighbors at our house earlier in the day for a barbecue to say “good-bye” to a family that was moving. It was also a chance to introduce many of the neighbors to Steven, who had just turned 3 months old.

The week before, and Carla and Steven had given me my first Father’s Day card. It showed a cartoon puppy, with a sentiment about dads teaching, protecting and loving their pups.

Inside, in a childlike scrawl, Carla had signed the card

"I love you, daddy!

"Steven"

It touched me in a way that I could never have imagined, and I’d propped the card on a cabinet in a corner of the living room where I’d see it first thing every morning. It made me smile when I saw it on the morning of the neighborhood cookout. Now, it was gone. I didn’t notice it missing until the party had broken up, and it sent me on an increasingly frantic search.

The hollow feeling was turning into numb resignation.

At 6:30 that night, Carla and I put Steven to bed, and I stood next to his crib and watched him sleep.

I tried to tell myself the card was just a card. But it wasn’t.

I left his room and made a half-hearted attempt to recheck some of the places I’d searched before, but the results were the same.

The knock at the door came just after nine o’clock, as the last of the daylight was fading.

It was the neighbor whose family was moving. And he was holding my Father’s Day card.

It was creased and smudged and had a handprint that might have been made by strawberry jam. And it was beautiful.

“I’m really sorry,” he said, and explained that his 2-year-old son, who was enamored with puppies, had seen the card on the cabinet in the living room, and no one had realized he’d brought it home until now.

With only one “Steven” in the neighborhood, he knew where it belonged.

He started to talk about how it wasn’t long ago that he’d gotten his first Father’s Day card. He didn’t finish his story, but he didn’t have to.

I’ve got 21 Father’s Day cards now. Each has been displayed where I can see them first thing in the morning, then stored safely in a box reserved for my most precious belongings.

Today, Steven is signing the cards himself, and they still touch me in a way I never could have imagined.

And it all began with a cartoon puppy who found his way home.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.