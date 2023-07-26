From the Med City to a divided city: Berlin

At the height of the Berlin crisis in 1961, Rochester Mayor Alex Smekta walked the streets of communist East Berlin and put his German language skills to good use.

Smekta, who was visiting the divided city of Berlin with a group of American mayors, stopped three East Berlin citizens and asked them about their lives. The first two refused to talk to him. The third, a teacher, replied “Rough and unpleasant” when Smekta asked him about life in East Berlin. “We teach what the government tells us to teach.”

That government, strongly controlled by the Soviet Union, was intent on keeping East Germany and East Berlin separate from democratic West Germany and West Berlin. After untold numbers of East Germans fled to the west, authorities in the East in 1961 were busy constructing physical barriers, including an infamous wall, that would more firmly divide the city.

Already, though, Berlin, which had been occupied by the United States, United Kingdom, France and the Soviet Union since the end of World War II in 1945, was in effect two separate cities.

“As we entered East Berlin, we saw a contrast in the people,” Smekta said. “In West Berlin they had been gay, well-fed and clothed. The East Germans were surly and seldom smiled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group of American mayors was often stared at, and occasionally received a furtive wave from East Berliners.

Back in the western side of the city, Smekta met West Berlin Mayor Willy Brandt and took a walking tour with Willy Kressman, mayor of the borough of Kreuzberg. “I saw for myself the weeping wall that divides East and West Berlin,” Smekta said when he returned to Rochester.

“I saw people in West Berlin carrying rocks and earth to form mounds from which to wave to relatives in East Berlin,” he said.

At another point, Smekta and Kressman observed a family of four dragging a 10-foot ladder. “The man set up the ladder and one by one he and his wife and children climbed the ladder to wave across the wall to the woman’s parents across the line,” Smekta later related. “The woman came down the ladder with tears streaming down her cheeks.”

Smekta, a native of Poland, was certainly aware of the strife of post-war Europe. But he expressed surprise that East Berlin had still not recovered from the devastation of World War II.

“In West Berlin, we had seen new buildings, rubble cleared and gardens planted,” Smekta said. “But in East Berlin, there were few new buildings and the rubble must have been the same as it was 16 years ago.”

Smekta was not the only political leader representing southeastern Minnesota to be viewing first-hand the situation in Europe at that time.

First District Rep. Al Quie was in Moscow that same week. Meanwhile, Minnesota Sen. Hubert Humphrey was traveling in West Germany, where he met with Chancellor Konrad Adenauer, and assured West Germans that the United States would continue to support their country militarily as part of NATO.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Washington, President John F. Kennedy and Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko were set to hold talks related to Berlin.

But it would be another 28 years before East Germany’s communist government fell and Berlin would be reunited. Finally, in 1989, people would not have to stand on ladders to wave to family members who happened to be on the wrong side of a wall.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.