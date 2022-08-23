Fun at Rochester Fest with cruising cars

The members of The Valley Street Machines car club were looking for ideas to get people to join their group. It was the Summer of 1980 and with gas approaching $1 per gallon, fewer people were driving their cars for fun.

The club decided to organize a Fifties Cruisin’ Night. With the city’s permission, the plan was to cruise from Apache Mall to the North Shopko parking lot and back. Local radio station KWEB signed on as a sponsor.

The club predicted that about 150 cars would participate. KWEB officials believed their promotion would add maybe 50 more.

At 9 p.m. on June 21, 1980, as the cars left the mall parking lot, a crowd estimated at more than 2,000 people clogged Broadway to watch the show. The cruise to the north side of town was planned to go until 11 p.m.; however, people were still enjoying the warm summer night past 1 a.m.

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.