SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fur was a family affair for the Dashows

The popularity of mink coats built a demand for the business.

Lens 1.jpg
In the early 1940s, the Dashow-Busch Fur Company was located at 828 11th Ave. NE and 1112 9th St. NE.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
July 19, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In 1930, Lowell Dashow graduated from Rochester High School and was hired as an assistant fur cutter at Conrad Fur Company.

In Rochester, the demand for custom mink coats, alterations and cold storage continued through the Depression and by 1937, Lowell, along with his younger brother Robert, went into business for themselves opening Dashow Fur Company at 111½ South Broadway.

In 1942, Lowell entered into military service. Robert then partnered with local insurance agent Joseph Busch. The Dashow-Busch Fur Company built two new buildings that were side by side, but on different streets. 828 11th Ave. NE was the production building while 1112 9th St. NE was the office.

When Lowell returned in 1945, he took over for Joseph Busch and three years later moved the company to the Brackenridge Building downtown.

That is when the youngest Dashow brother, Gordon, remodeled the Eleventh Avenue building into Dashow’s Skelly Service Station and the Ninth Street into Dashow’s Food Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTEREXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Obits only tell part of the story
Columnist Loren Else says I never knew Dorothy, but after talking to those who did, I wish I had.
July 19, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
'Give me Hamm on five, hold the Mayo'
Columnist Steve Lange looks at four classic Mayo Clinic references from movies and TV.
July 19, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Conrad Hilton to give $10M to the Mayo Foundation
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Lemonade
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
July 18, 2022 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist