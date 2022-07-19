Fur was a family affair for the Dashows

In 1930, Lowell Dashow graduated from Rochester High School and was hired as an assistant fur cutter at Conrad Fur Company.

In Rochester, the demand for custom mink coats, alterations and cold storage continued through the Depression and by 1937, Lowell, along with his younger brother Robert, went into business for themselves opening Dashow Fur Company at 111½ South Broadway.

In 1942, Lowell entered into military service. Robert then partnered with local insurance agent Joseph Busch. The Dashow-Busch Fur Company built two new buildings that were side by side, but on different streets. 828 11th Ave. NE was the production building while 1112 9th St. NE was the office.

When Lowell returned in 1945, he took over for Joseph Busch and three years later moved the company to the Brackenridge Building downtown.

That is when the youngest Dashow brother, Gordon, remodeled the Eleventh Avenue building into Dashow’s Skelly Service Station and the Ninth Street into Dashow’s Food Market.

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.