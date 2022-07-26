Game used – a uniform more than 100 years old, and a story of love

My wife recently scampered off to Vegas for a mini getaway with our daughter. I know, I've heard the saying, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." She's been sort of quiet lately.

I was left to feed the cats and scoop the litter box. I did alter my lunch menu from the routine vegetarian selection with soy milk to a cheese brat and a dark beer. I was stepping out a bit.

I took the grandkids to lunch, but I must admit, the two cats and I were a little lost. One evening I baked a dozen cinnamon streusel muffins. Within a couple of hours, five of the muffins were gone. I clearly need supervision.

I caught up on a few phone calls. I called my big sister to check-in. My nephew (her son) also keeps me in the loop on how she is doing.

The day after I talked to my sister, I got a text from my nephew with a few photos. The photos I looked at were my grandpa's baseball uniform from over 100 years ago. He asked me if I knew who my grandpa, James Conger, his great-grandpa, played baseball for.

I didn't know my nephew had my grandpa's uniform or that it was even still in the family. I almost fell out of my chair. I did know part of his story. The uniform top had the letters "Tx," which stood for Truax, Saskatchewan.

I have an incredible photo of my grandpa in that uniform. My grandfather headed to western Canada in 1916 as a 20-year-old to work in the wheat fields alongside his brother.

The uniform also ties into a day that my grandparents met. Although the exact details of their initial meeting are lost forever, the core of the account is my grandfather, an American, met my grandma-to-be, a Canadian, after a baseball game. The future Verna Conger was then a country school teacher.

James Conger, grandfather to columnist Loren Else, poses in his baseball uniform in Truax, Saskatchewan, more than 100 years ago. Contributed

The legend is that after the game, grandma commented that the losing team's pitcher wasn't very good. She did not know that among those she was talking to was the pitcher, my grandfather. Love at first sight – well, maybe not.

What is known is that the two got married after only knowing each other for two months. They tied the knot on Nov. 25, 1921. I imagine the season was over, and it was chilly that day in Saskatchewan.

I have written some stories about this set of grandparents before, but I don't believe I've written about his baseball uniform.

I called a couple more cousins to see if I could shake any more details about the "meeting" story. While talking to my cousin Connie, she mentioned that she had grandpa's bat.

Now I have discovered that his uniform and a bat that was my grandfather's a long time ago are still in the family. I was feeling a bit like Indiana Jones finding some remarkable artifacts.

Connie told me, "I'll mail you his bat." Wow. That is one sweet cousin.

I'll just leave you with a couple of photos.

More than 100 years later, the jersey worn by Loren Else's grandfather, James Conger, is still a family memento. Contributed / Loren Else

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .