Exclusive
Community

Gary Hicks shares his love of the outdoors in retirement

When he’s not volunteering at Quarry Hill Nature Center, Chester Woods or the Zollman Zoo at Ox Bow Park, you can probably find him spending his free time taking photos at one of those parks or an area state park.

gary-hicks.jpg
Gary Hicks, retired from Mayo Clinic, volunteers at parks and nature learning centers in Southeast Minnesota.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 23, 2022 09:10 AM
ROCHESTER — Gary Hicks is more active in his retirement than he was in 41 years working in cytogenetics at Mayo Clinic.

When he’s not volunteering at Quarry Hill Nature Center, Chester Woods or the Zollman Zoo at Oxbow Park, you can probably find him spending his free time taking photos at one of those parks or an area state park.

“Nature is my cathedral,” Hicks said, adding his photography has improved in proportion to the time he has to put into it.

“Being retired has allowed me to sit there and allow things to happen,” he said.

A native of Southeast Minnesota, Hicks earned a degree in Zoology at the University of Montana, so supporting the area parks is a natural fit. Before joining Mayo Clinic, Hicks worked at Glacier National Park and worked with some big names in wildlife research at the time.

How did zoology in Montana lead to a decades-long career at Mayo Clinic?

I wanted to study bears.

Why bears?

Growing up I would watch the National Geographic shows on TV and Frank and John Craighead were two bear researchers on the show.

John was at the University of Montana and they were studying bears in Yellowstone (National Park) and the impact that tourism had on bears and bears feeding on open dumps.

And I thought, this is what I want to do – study big bears in the natural environment. So I enrolled out there, and became fascinated with bears and also medicine.

When I graduated, I signed up for a polar bear study with Charles Jonkel

What we were going to study was renal metabolism of polar bears to see if we couldn’t devise diets for people that had kidney problems so they didn’t have to go on dialysis. And Mayo Clinic was going to be a part of that. It turned out the funding for that grant fell through, so I ended up getting a job at Mayo Clinic in cytogenetics. So I studied human chromosomes for 41 years.

Why volunteer for events and classes at Quarry Hill Nature Center?

They do such a wonderful job here of teaching and building an excitement of nature and about nature. And that’s what I loved about my job being a naturalist out at Glacier (National Park). That’s what I love about being a docent here and helping out with the classes here is passing on the knowledge and experiences I’ve had with and a love of nature to other people.

When I was with the National Park Service, I thought, I am a representative of the United States Government to a lot of people and I want to make sure they have a great experience here. But also, a lot of these people are coming from metropolitan areas and to show them these parks exist and be a part of that and support that with our taxes is kind of exciting.

When volunteering around here, how do you help connect people to the parks and woods we have here?

A line I really like is, you see what you know. So as we’re sitting here, we’re looking at birds, I know that’s a male downy woodpecker, otherwise I may not even notice he’s out there unless he’s moving. If I see plants, because I have studied them, I know what they are, which ones I could consume and I know when to look for those plants.

The more you know, the more you see.

Out in Glacier I got to lead hikes up to Grinnell Glacier which is now pretty much a lake. We had to know how to rescue there if somebody fell down into a crevasse. So I got to rappel down about 20 or 30 feet into a crevasse and the water rushing down below. It was just spectacular.

After leading hikes at Glacier, how do you get people interested and excited to explore around here?

When I would come back here – there’s the Douglas Trail – there’s no mountains around here. I used to think it wasn’t all that grand. But it’s so different too, which makes it extremely exciting. This area is such a marvelous area. You’ve got the Mississippi flyway; you’ve got the karst topography here. The glaciers avoided a lot of this area where they flattened other areas around us. Just a bit west of here, is the end of the tallgrass prairie and the short-grass prairies begin from that point out. So as I travel across the country, I see, ‘oh there’s little bluestem.’ Again, the more you know, the more you see.

