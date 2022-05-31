Gauri Sood: As I move forward in life, these lessons will guide me

Graduation in a few days means joy, sadness, and every emotion in between. But after all the emotions comes the question of afterward. In other words, Gauri, what do you want to do with your life?

Here’s my short answer — I don’t completely know. The one thing I know for sure is that I want to keep my imagination alive by always innovating. So, as a tribute to graduation, I’m bringing together the most salient pieces of advice I have received over the years, and intertwining them with a vital part of the innovation process — putting together a pitch.

Put energy into what matters to me.

My mentor told me to learn about things that interest me, and work toward fixing problems I care about. He loves his ability to innovate within his job, and I aspire to feel the same way someday.

I’ll spend hours brainstorming for an idea that really resonates with me; something applicable in my lives, solving immediate problems that I have.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work my absolute hardest and continue doing so, no matter how many times I mess up.

My favorite taekwondo teacher was not only an amazingly skilled martial artist, but also pushed us to break every practice board, craft perfection in our formations, and shout our kihaps as loud as we could.

The research that goes into to ideating my product will be hefty and may need many iterations, but I will keep going in order to reach the perfect version.

Know when to take a break.

My orchestra teacher taught me that there are moments we just need to stop and let the world keep moving around us. These moments of stillness aren’t lazy or a waste of time; instead, they give us the break we need to come back stronger.

After the first 20 tries of ideation, a break may be of use. Perhaps a few episodes of "SharkTank" will help.

Always do the right thing.

I learned this well-known but compelling statement at the self-actualized age of 6 from a big poster in my first grade teacher’s room. If I’m doing the right thing, there is automatically so much less to worry about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe my product idea will have a fork in the road. Thanks to Mrs. Erickson, I will always know which way to go.

Smart and powerful women can also dress to impress.

Being a woman who enjoys academics and aims to reach new heights through my studies doesn’t mean I don’t look put-together! Two of my favorite elementary school teachers taught me this by being both incredibly intelligent and stylish.

When it comes time to pitch my product, I can’t wait to put on a power suit, grab some tall heels, and don that bright red lipstick. I will walk in with confidence in myself and in what I’ve created.

Be okay with feeling a lot of things.

I have always been full of emotions. My old choir director never failed to show us that there’s nothing wrong with feeling all sorts of emotions, just as long as I’m able to move on from the negative in good time.

If my pitch is successful, I know I will be ecstatic. If I trip up, I know it will hurt, but only for a while, because all that means is that I’m back at the whiteboard.

Finally, my father taught me to be the kindest, humblest and most caring version of myself that I can possibly be. I can never fail, whether I’m in college or a pitch competition if I’m following those three things.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have been lucky enough to come across some of the most amazing mentors through school, activities, and family, and I owe everything to them. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

Gauri Sood is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.