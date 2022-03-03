SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

Gauri Sood: Life consists of constant change, but the true changes begin in our minds

I love my dog Simba, fluffy hair and all, but a recent haircut and its repercussions led me to ponder the adaptability of my mind. 

091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07340.jpg
Gauri Sood Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Gauri Sood
March 03, 2022 12:53 PM
Editor's note: The wrong column ran in teen columnist Gauri Sood's place on Tuesday. Here is the column that was intended for this week.

A few days ago, my picture-perfect puppy went to the groomer. If you’re a dog owner, I’m sure you know what horrors may ensue there.

Sure enough, Simba came back as a different dog, completely shaved, scrawny, and small (partially due to our own fault, because we let his fur grow too long).

I first felt slight disappointment, but before long disappointment transformed into overflowing pity. Simba now looked like half of his original size with legs the size of toothpicks and a face too large for his body. Any previous fear of ours about spoiling him with too many treats was erased.

Only three days later, I noticed that Simba was now cuter than ever. His lack of fluff translated into a new plaid sweater for warmth and his eyes were strikingly vast against his face, soulful and brimming with love.

IMG_1441.jpg
A haircut brought out Simba's soulful, loving eyes.
Contributed by Gauri Sood

Only so much fur can grow in just three days, and eyes can’t change form. The true culprit of these sudden differences was my mind working its tricks. I adapted to Simba’s new coat, found its blessings, and created a new situation. This is the magic of the adaptability of my mind.

This adaptability has proven its vitality time and time again, from our oldest ancestors fighting to stay alive to today’s pandemic changing the course of work, school, and social interactions.

In each of such daily affairs, we have the amazing power to choose how we react. I’ve been guilty of choosing wrong more times than I would like to admit; I’ve given a latte with too much milk in it or an unfavorable outfit choice the power to place a damper in my day.

The way to fix this, however, is one of the most salient aspects of the brain’s versatility: the ability to reframe.

Humans experience pain and suffering daily, whether it be on the level of Simba’s unfortunate haircut or a larger scale. The key lies in how we deal with these situations, big or small. We can choose to be affected by every change, adversity, and negative feedback, or we can adapt to it and rethink. This choice is an immediate factor in our daily happiness, which, if you’re anything like me, is of utmost importance.

Every emotion we experience is affected in part by our mindset. If we can consciously make an effort to rethink negative situations, we can reallocate our energy and change our mentality, all for the prospect of a happier day.

Gauri Sood is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

