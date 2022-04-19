Gauri Sood: The words are fun, the friends more so

Royal. Squad. Nymph. Mince. What do these words have in common? Not much at first sight, except that they each have five letters, and therefore meet the requirement to be correct answers for the popular game of Wordle.

Every morning, New York Times enthusiasts, vocabulary nerds, and game lovers wake up early (or stay up late) to crack the daily Wordle. A game that began late fall of last year has soared in popularity, with now over hundreds of thousands of people regularly attempting to find the magic five letter word.

What makes this game so special? There are hundreds of Wordle variants, let alone word games in general, so what makes this any different?

There is always the social component; discussing the annoyance of a daily Wordle with no vowels or watching a friend struggle after figuring out that 12 different words could end in -ATCH are matters of conversation and laughs that never tire. The popularity of the game allows it to be a topic of discussion that isn’t unknown to the majority of the group, and working with a friend to solve the puzzle always makes things interesting.

What follows are the cognitive benefits. Several studies show that simple word games improve cognitive function, memory, and creativity, all while activating and building the executive functioning system of the brain.

The true beauty of the game, however, doesn’t lie in conversations or stronger neural synapses; it’s the flow we experience in the process itself. Thinking and pushing ourselves to create the next word, eliminate the most letters, and capture the correct answer in the fewest guesses possible is where we find the flow that creates joy.

As strange as it sounds, the daily Wordle has brought to light a few life lessons, the first of which being the optimal blend of both variety and routine. These two aspects brought to a perfectly golden mean creates balance both in life and in every morning’s five-minute game. I’m always open to new music, foods, activities, and people, just as long as I can go back and enjoy my old favorites for a moment of comfort.

The second is the importance of the process in lieu of the end goal. As my senior year of high school begins its decrescendo, I have a multitude of tasks to complete. The to-do lists sometimes feel unachievable and the prospects that next year bring, once discussed as ideas and excitement, are now finding their places in reality.

The only way for me and my classmates to make sense of these changes is to appreciate the path that we have long walked, and to relish each word we choose as our next guess while we move forward. I know that our final destinations are full of meaning and satisfaction, and that we will all find joy in our choices (just as long as they don’t end in S-C-A-R-E).

Gauri Sood is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.