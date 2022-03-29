Get on your bikes and ride

It’s spring and a young man’s fancy turns to thoughts of motorcycles and bicycles, and that was good news for Leo Herrick. In 1922, if you were the spirited and outdoorsy type, all you had to do was head down to 308 S. Broadway. There, Leo would show you the newest in motorcycles by Harley-Davidson or Indian.

Not old enough to drive? Hardware stores may have sold any old bicycles but at Herrick’s you could buy an Indian or Columbia bicycle. There was also a selection of leather jackets, knee-high boots, goggles and leather helmets for your safety.

Now that you have a new set of wheels, how about a little adventure? Whether it was cross-country races from Des Moines to St. Paul, circle track races at the local fairgrounds or motorcycle hill climbs, Leo was not just a promoter of everything motorcycle, he was a true competitor.

The 300 block of South Broadway one hundred years later. Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.