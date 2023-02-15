Getting Rec'd: Hubbub over boards on ice rink delay Rec Center

The first penalty whistle on the hockey rink at the new Rochester-Olmsted Recreation Center might have been for boarding, which takes place when a player is slammed into the boards.

It didn’t take place in a game, but it did involve the boards and it did result in a delay of games for local skaters. It stemmed from a labor dispute between city officials and a local union that flared up in the weeks before the building was supposed to open in December 1974.

As the facility, which was designed to house two ice rinks, a 50-meter swimming pool and a small gymnasium, neared completion, members of Carpenters Local 1382 picketed the worksite. The carpenters contended that they should be the workers installing the hockey boards on the new ice rinks. The city, though, had assigned park employees to do that job.

The work stoppage occurred with the facility about one week away from completion. Plans to have the rinks and pool open during the December school vacation were now in jeopardy.

Curtis Taylor, park and recreation superintendent, said some of the hockey and skating programs scheduled for the new building could be moved to the old ice rink at Mayo Civic Auditorium. But, he warned, the ice would be removed from the auditorium by Feb. 1, no matter what.

Meanwhile, the city’s skating community, which was looking forward to having the additional indoor ice to complement Graham Arena and the auditorium, got involved. Art Strobel, of the youth hockey association, told the Post-Bulletin that completion of the building was a civic duty.

“If the carpenters have a legal contract with the city to do the work, then the city must abide by it,” Strobel said. “But if it is not part of an agreement, then the carpenters should step aside.”

The dispute threatened completion of what was planned to be one of the major recreation facilities in the state. The pool had diving platforms of 10 meters, 7.5 meters and 5 meters, in addition to springboards of 1 and 3 meters. The ice rinks would host hockey, figure skating, curling and recreation skating. All of this was under one roof.

Finally, after 10 days, a solution to the standoff was negotiated. The carpenters would stand aside and let work on the building continue, and volunteers, rather than city employees, would erect the hockey boards. The volunteers included carpenters, some of them hockey parents, who agreed to work after-hours to install the boards. In turn, the city agreed to take into account the position of trade unions in future projects.

With the disagreement now put on ice, work proceeded on the Recreation Center. The first skaters and swimmers began using the building in January.

On Feb. 23, 1975, a formal dedication was held, and the Post-Bulletin estimated that thousands of people toured the building that afternoon. Demonstration hockey games were held, a figure skating exhibition was presented, and in the pool, divers showed off their skills from the high platforms.

Since then, the facility has undergone several major renovations and expansions. Whether you have the urge to go ice skating in the middle of summer or swimming in the middle of winter, the Recreation Center has been ready for any season since 1975.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.