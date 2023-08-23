Give me your digits, all seven of them

The casual “Just give me a ring” and the neighborly “I’ll give you a jingle” were met with something more official sounding on July 7, 1957.

That’s the day Rochester telephone users had their phone numbers changed for the first time to a seven-digit formula. And callers who momentarily forgot the new numbers heard this recording when they tried to place a call:

“The number you’re calling has been changed. Please refer to your new telephone directory for the correct number.”

Callers had been prepped for weeks with information, warnings and advice regarding the change to the new-fangled phone numbers. Before this, Rochester phone numbers had generally been either four- or five-digit numbers.

“We call it the ‘2-5’ number plan, because each number is composed of the letters AT (for Atlas) the figure 2 or 9, and then four more numbers,” read a Post-Bulletin advertisement by the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. “Present 5-digit numbers will be prefixed with ATlas, while present 4-digit numbers will be prefixed by ATlas 9.”

It was comforting to note that “In most cases, present phone numbers will carry over to the new arrangement.” Provided, of course, they were dialed with the additional required prefix.

To dial the new numbers, callers were instructed to “first dial the letter A, then the letter T, then the figure 2 or 9, followed by each of the last four figures … seven pulls of the dial in all.”

All of this, customers were assured, would be made easier by use of the new telephone directory sent out the week before the transition. Just to make sure there would be no confusion, “Please throw away your old directory,” the telephone company said.

The big switch came at midnight on Saturday, and on Sunday morning, more than a few sleepy or forgetful callers found themselves at the other end of that official “the number you’re calling has been changed” recording.

“The recording is a service to prevent people from dialing and redialing an incorrect number,” said George Baihly, a telephone company official.

So, after scrambling to find the new phone book that had arrived a few days earlier, a caller would have to look up the name and the correct new number of the party they intended to call.

Actually, the changeover went more smoothly than perhaps anticipated. S.R. Davis, the local Northwestern Bell manager, praised the public for cooperating, the Post-Bulletin reported.

One glitch was reported: “Parents have found a slight problem with their children, who don’t understand the system and have trouble remembering all the numbers and the two letters,” the newspaper reported.

In the long run, though, the new system would allow telephone use in Rochester to be well-placed for the future of those children. Phone numbers nationwide were transitioning to seven digits. It was expected that within a few years, local callers would be connected to the direct-dialing long-distance system, “by which a Rochester citizen will be able to pick up his telephone and dial direct to any telephone in the United States, Canada and Mexico.”

In the meantime, the telephone company had simple instructions for Rochester telephone users: “Look up the correct number in the new directory” and “Take time to dial carefully.”

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.