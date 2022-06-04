Glossing over my inner thoughts while painting with Mom

We were 10 minutes into our regular Wednesday phone call when Mom asked if I had any plans for the weekend.

“Well, on Saturday,” I said, “I’m going to paint the living room.”

“You are? What color?”

I’d been in the house for a year, and the Sunflower Yellow living room had gotten claustrophobic. For the past month the kitchen table had been covered with color charts and sample cards from the paint store, and I’d eliminated the contenders one by one until I made my decision.

“Beige,” I said.

“Oh, that’ll be nice. Do you need some help?”

I was hoping she’d ask.

“Well, um … if you’re not doing anything. I mean, if you and dad don’t have any …”

“What time?”

“Eight o’clock?”

“See you then.”

She was 20 minutes early and brought her own paintbrush. But more importantly, I was so confident she’d offer to help that I’d bought an extra brush. Unlike me, she actually knew what she was doing. In the psychedelic mid-'60s she painted my brother’s bedroom pastel purple to complement the peel-and-stick shag carpeting squares she planned to use on the floor. It turned out so well that she did the same thing with her bedroom in pastel-and-lurid orange.

There wasn’t an inch of my boyhood home she hadn’t painted at least once.

“That’s kind of a pretty color,” she said of my Sunflower Yellow living room as we stood in the middle of disarranged furniture and paint supplies, and took a mental “before” snapshot.

“There’s just too much of it,” I said. “It gives me a headache. Do you think we can get it done today?”

“Oh, sure,” she said. “It’s not a very big room. We’ll be done by noon.”

“Really?” I said. “I’m ready if you are. Um … what do we do first?”

I wasn’t surprised that Mom turned out to be a pretty good teacher.

We’d just finished the first wall when she decided she’d had enough of companionable silence: “So,” she asked, “do you have a girlfriend?”

My answer might have been more convincing if my voice hadn’t squeaked like I was a 12-year old boy: “Uh … no.”

“Okay,” she said with a knowing smile. I never could keep a secret from my Mom. “You’ll have to tell me about her sometime.”

I pretended to concentrate on applying an even coat of paint to my roller, all the while hoping she wasn’t going to ask me if I still have the rash I had when I was 2 years old.

At 10 minutes before noon we stood back to admire my new beige living room.

“It looks very nice,” Mom said.

The dull headache I’d had for the past year was already fading.

“It’s looks great,” I said. “Thanks for the help.”

“You’re welcome. If you ever want help painting the bathroom, let me know.”

The Sunflower Yellow bathroom was next on my list if I could just decide on a replacement. Maybe off-white, or something bold … like Cream.

“I will,” I said. “You want a Coke?”

“Do you have a beer?”

“Sure,” I said. “Let me get you one.”

I didn’t tell her that I bought the beer the same day I bought the extra paintbrush.

Sons aren’t the only ones who are easy to read.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.