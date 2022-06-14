Golden Hill School buys a Jeep
War bond effort leads to school contributing a vehicle to the Army.
On April 1, 1944, School District 123 reached the end of a successful drive. Since the beginning of the war, Golden Hill School teachers and pupils had been buying war stamps with their spare change with the goal of $1200 to be used to purchase a Jeep for the Army.
That day, a citation from United States Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau acknowledging sales sufficient to purchase one of the Army machines was framed and hung in the school’s library. A victory luncheon for all involved was served.
Outside, a Schools-at-War flag was flown under the Stars and Stripes signifying 90% student purchases and 100% teacher participation. One hundred percent of the students bought stamps during the month of March.
Lt. John T. Hill, public relations officer for the 11th Ferrying Service Detachment-Ferrying Division-Air Transport Command based at the Rochester airport gave teachers and students rides in the Jeep, celebrating the successful campaign.
"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.