Golden Hill School buys a Jeep

On April 1, 1944, School District 123 reached the end of a successful drive. Since the beginning of the war, Golden Hill School teachers and pupils had been buying war stamps with their spare change with the goal of $1200 to be used to purchase a Jeep for the Army.

That day, a citation from United States Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau acknowledging sales sufficient to purchase one of the Army machines was framed and hung in the school’s library. A victory luncheon for all involved was served.

Outside, a Schools-at-War flag was flown under the Stars and Stripes signifying 90% student purchases and 100% teacher participation. One hundred percent of the students bought stamps during the month of March.

Lt. John T. Hill, public relations officer for the 11th Ferrying Service Detachment-Ferrying Division-Air Transport Command based at the Rochester airport gave teachers and students rides in the Jeep, celebrating the successful campaign.

The former Golden Hill School location on Third Avenue Southeast. Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.