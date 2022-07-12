SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Good roads for safe drivers

Poor manners on the road were a cause of disgrace among drivers.

05309012.jpg
In the spring of 1910, chauffeurs posed with their respective automobiles in front of Weber &amp; Heintz drug store located in the Masonic Temple building on the corner of South Main and West Zumbro Streets.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
July 12, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The first Rochester citizen to own a horseless carriage was Dr. C.H. Mayo. His auto was delivered in crates to the C&NW freight depot in January 1900. The boxes were taken to the carriage house behind his College Street residence where he assembled the car himself.

On the evening of April 18, 1907, about a dozen automobile owners organized the Rochester Automobile Club. The main focus of the club was the promotion of good roads in and around Rochester. Because the State of Minnesota had yet to begin the maintenance of any roads, several members ordered and operated split-log drags at their own expense to use on roads where autos passed.

The club also promoted safe driving standards and particularly discouraged fast driving, especially on streets heavily traveled by pedestrians, or horse and buggies.

Any careless acts by even one or two chauffeurs would quickly disgrace all other vehicle drivers.

P1030996.JPG
There is no room for brass-era cars on the corner of First Avenue and Second Street Southwest today.
Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTEREXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
45 years ago, we were all shook up
Not only in the movie, but some of us knew in real-time that Elvis became lost in his purpose. We watched his physical decline.
July 12, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Security cameras to be installed in the public library
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 12, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Rules for Beanie Baby sales
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Needle Felted Eye Class AHE
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
July 10, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist