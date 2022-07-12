Good roads for safe drivers

The first Rochester citizen to own a horseless carriage was Dr. C.H. Mayo. His auto was delivered in crates to the C&NW freight depot in January 1900. The boxes were taken to the carriage house behind his College Street residence where he assembled the car himself.

On the evening of April 18, 1907, about a dozen automobile owners organized the Rochester Automobile Club. The main focus of the club was the promotion of good roads in and around Rochester. Because the State of Minnesota had yet to begin the maintenance of any roads, several members ordered and operated split-log drags at their own expense to use on roads where autos passed.

The club also promoted safe driving standards and particularly discouraged fast driving, especially on streets heavily traveled by pedestrians, or horse and buggies.

Any careless acts by even one or two chauffeurs would quickly disgrace all other vehicle drivers.

There is no room for brass-era cars on the corner of First Avenue and Second Street Southwest today. Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.