Grand Meadow community steps up as part of region's Hurricane Ian relief efforts

GRAND MEADOW — When faced with the destruction in Florida following Hurricane Ian, a Grand Meadow-based company stepped into action with a way for the community to donate.

Valley Transportation Service and Midwest Liquidation are partnering with local businesses and community members to “Fill a Trailer for Florida.” The donation requests range from water to toilet paper, non-perishable food items, pillows, blankets, tissues, toiletries, clothing, Tylenol/Advil, coolers and battery chargers.

Valley Transportation orientation director and safety specialist Kerin Rath said people have come up with more great ideas to help people in Florida, such as bedding and Styrofoam coolers.

The company quickly reached out as Valley Transportation Service’s owner Brad Grafe and over the road company drivers have impacted homes in Florida.

“It sounds like everybody (drivers) made out for the most part OK, but definitely something that you hear about it and you want to try to do what you can,” said Rath. The company has over-the-road drivers from across the United States.

From local business donations to schools, the compassion effort has spread, which Rath sees as “awesome.”

Hayfield, Grand Meadow and Kingsland Public Schools are encouraging students to donate items throughout the week. Donations can be dropped off at the schools, or at the Kingsland volleyball game on Thursday night and the football game on Friday night.

The Rochester Community and Technical College Nursing Department also donated sheets, towels and washcloths.

Valley Transportation Service and Midwest Liquidation are partnering with local businesses and community members to “Fill a Trailer for Florida” the week of Oct. 3-8, 2022. Contributed / Valley Transportation Service

“It’s really been just a joint effort by everybody,” Rath said.

Donations, including cash, are accepted through Saturday, Oct. 8 at Valley Transportation Service, 73137 State Highway 16, Grand Meadow, and Midwest Liquidation, 740 N. Broadway Ave., Spring Valley. The semi-trailer will head to the Fort Meyers, Florida, area at the end of this week or the beginning of next week to support the general public in Florida.

“It’s been really cool because so many actual local businesses have bought palettes of water and brought them in and clothes,” Rath said.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is helping with food, drinks, shelter and emergency services following Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. Jessica Bradford of the Salvation Army of Rochester, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, will also support people with emotional and spiritual care in Fort Meyers.

“Our Counselor, Jessica, just landed in Fort Meyers, FL, where she encountered a family who had just landed and were terrified of what they would find when they got back to their home,” Salvation Army of Rochester wrote in a social media post. “She listened and prayed with them, and made sure they knew how to get a hold of The Salvation Army in their area should they have any need.”

Donations are accepted at Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org , by calling 800-725-2769 or by texting STORM to 51555.

Red Cross

With the American Red Cross, volunteers, including 60 disaster workers from Minnesota and North and South Dakota, are working to provide food and water in heavily impacted areas as well as shelter across the state. Donations are accepted at redcross.org , by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by texting IAN to 90999.

The Red Cross also asks for blood donations for blood supplies to remain available to people in impacted areas, such as Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, and nationally. Appointments can be scheduled at redcrossblood.org , by calling 1-800-733-2767 or on the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

Upcoming area blood drives:



Friday, Oct. 7: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Owatonna Christian School, 265 26th St. NE; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Winona State University in the Kryzsko Commons, 175 Mark St.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Owatonna Christian School, 265 26th St. NE; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Winona State University in the Kryzsko Commons, 175 Mark St. Monday, Oct. 10 : 1 to 6 p.m. at Rochester Hosanna Lutheran Church, 2815 57th St. NW; 1 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Owatonna, 609 S Lincoln Ave.; noon to 5 p.m. at Riverwood Community Church, 5343 Highway 19 Blvd., Cannon Falls.

: 1 to 6 p.m. at Rochester Hosanna Lutheran Church, 2815 57th St. NW; 1 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Owatonna, 609 S Lincoln Ave.; noon to 5 p.m. at Riverwood Community Church, 5343 Highway 19 Blvd., Cannon Falls. Tuesday, Oct. 11: Noon to 6 p.m. at the VFW Zumbrota, 21 E First Street; 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona; 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church Winona, 114 W Broadway Ave.